Five lessons that stood out to me in Apple TV’s ‘Number One on the Call Sheet’ as a young professional

When I sat down to watch “Number One on the Call Sheet”—Apple TV’s powerful new two-part documentary spotlighting Black excellence in Hollywood—I didn’t just see a reflection of the entertainment industry, I saw myself. I saw the dreams, the doubts, and the drive that so many young Black professionals like me bring to spaces that weren’t always built for us. The film doesn’t just celebrate the wins of Black actors and creators who’ve paved the way—it peels back the layers of what it really takes to get there.

“The cumulative lesson is there is not a [one] path to success. There are so many paths to success,” the docuseries’ co-director, Reginald Hudlin, told theGrio. “And the lessons aren’t just for ‘oh, I want to make it entertainment.’ These are the lessons of winners. I don’t care what profession you’re in, there’s a mindset that is a winner’s mindset.”

As a young professional navigating my own career, I couldn’t help but take notes—mental and literal. There’s something about hearing legends like Whoopie Goldberg, Jamie Foxx, Angela Bassett and Denzel Washington speak their truth that hits differently when you’re in the trenches of building your own path. From the importance of owning your narrative to understanding that “making it” means more than just landing the lead role, here are five moments that resonated with me the most.

The power of passing the torch

One of the most beautiful takeaways from “Number One on the Call Sheet” is how success doesn’t exist in a vacuum. The journey of Black actors and actresses in Hollywood is a multigenerational conversation—one where the torch is passed with intention, respect, and admiration. Sidney Poitier’s groundbreaking work opened the doors for Denzel Washington, who, in turn, inspired Daniel Kaluuya. Dorothy Dandridge’s grace and trailblazing career paved the way for Halle Berry, whose historic Oscar win lit a fire in Taraji P. Henson.

“I stand on the shoulders of women who worked so hard to be seen,” Tessa Thompson said, sharing her admiration for stars like Angela Bassett and Whoopi Goldberg. “I exist because of them.”

This cycle of inspiration is a testament to the fact that while each generation stands on the shoulders of those who came before, they’re also lifting up the next. Jamie Foxx looked up to Will Smith long before they worked together on “Ali.” Eddie Murphy praised Foxx’s performance in “Ray,” while Laurence Fishburne made sure to give Will his flowers for “King Richard.” This continuous back-and-forth is a reminder that mentorship and acknowledgment aren’t just about honoring the past—they’re about fueling the future.

For young professionals like me, this is a powerful reminder: You can be inspired and be inspiring. You can admire your heroes while also becoming someone that others look up to. That’s the real beauty of breaking barriers—you’re not just making space for yourself, you’re expanding the space for others to follow.

The grind behind the glory

We see the glamour. The awards. The magazine covers. But what we don’t always see is the grind that happens behind the scenes. Marlon Wayans captured this perfectly when he said, “Success is the road you travel.” It’s not a destination—it’s a journey, and that journey takes time. And as Viola Davis shared, “it’s hard to get a job.”

Sometimes, as humans, we get caught up in the titles and the accolades. But Washington revealing that though he was number one on the call sheet, a coveted slot in Hollywood, he was still not receiving the most money on set, was a reality check. Similarly, Kevin Hart reveals that he was number one on the call sheet for multiple films, but none of them catapulted him to success until “Think Like A Man.” That’s a sobering reality that hit home for me and served as a reminder that as a professional building a career, I should focus more on cultivating discipline, skills, and patience rather than titles. Because at the end of the day, many of these actors couldn’t even remember the movie or role they went from being considered a novice to an expert. However, what they do remember is the work that it took to get there.

Unapologetically embracing your superpower

Jamie Foxx dropped one of the biggest gems when he said, “My superpower is to disappear.” Foxx’s ability to transform and fully immerse himself into any role earned him an Oscar for his iconic performance as Ray Charles, but it also made him a triple threat in Hollywood. He wasn’t just acting—he was singing, doing stand-up, and hosting. And he excelled in all of it. Similarly, Goldberg’s confidence in her skills and shameless and consistent pursuit is what moved her through the industry.

What stood out to me was that Foxx and Goldberg didn’t just recognize their talent—they leaned into it. He embraced his versatility as his strength, not a limitation. And that’s something I’m learning to do myself. We’re often told to stay in one lane, but sometimes, your superpower is the ability to thrive in multiple spaces. Whether you’re a writer who can also produce or a marketer who knows how to build community, owning that versatility can be your biggest advantage.

Breaking barriers and redefining limits

Eddie Murphy’s rise to fame wasn’t just unprecedented—it was uncharted. He wasn’t just a young Black actor breaking into Hollywood; he was doing it at a level that no one had ever seen before. “Nobody could give me advice really. I was in uncharted water,” Murphy reflected.

Similarly, Will Smith faced his own barriers. He was told that Black actors don’t translate internationally—a narrative that he shattered by living what he described as “a very disciplined life.” His discipline, coupled with his relentless pursuit of excellence, propelled him to become one of the biggest movie stars in the world.

What Murphy and Smith both proved is that just because something hasn’t been done before doesn’t mean it’s impossible. Sometimes, being the first means carving a path without a map. It means having the audacity to believe in your vision when no one else can see it.

“Sometimes you get a piece of moldy clay of a role, and [you have to] mold it and shape it into something quite beautiful,” Davis added.

This was the reminder I didn’t know I needed. You don’t have to wait for the perfect opportunity or for someone to show you the way—sometimes, you just have to be the blueprint. No matter how uncomfortable that may feel.

Owning your narrative

At the heart of “Number One on the Call Sheet” is a powerful message: You have to own your narrative. Hollywood has a long history of defining what success looks like for Black actors and creators, but the voices in this documentary show us that real power comes from taking control of your story. The documentary in itself is a testament to the beautiful power of owning your own narrative.

“The narratives we create are important,” the documentary’s co-director, Sholah Lynch, explained to theGrio. “What this film says is ‘I don’t care what’s going on in the world outside. Black excellence exists.’” And it’s inspiring, like tingly inspiring.

In both the Black Leading Men in Hollywood and the Black Leading Women in Hollywood episodes, the directors focus on the journeys of these various A-list actors. However, Lynch was particularly intentional in making sure the women’s segment highlighted these women as actresses and not the various titles they may hold in their personal lives as mothers, wives, and daughters.

“We had to focus on the women and literally shift the frame. It’s not about their supporting staff, it’s about their career and how they build on that,” she explained.

“And they get to be defined by themselves,” Hudlin added.

“Number One on the Call Sheet” isn’t just a celebration of Black excellence—it’s a blueprint for anyone daring to break barriers and rewrite the narrative. It taught me that success isn’t just about being seen—it’s about making space for others, owning your story, and leaving the door wide open for the next generation. Because being number one isn’t about the title, it’s about the impact. And that’s a role worth waiting for.

Haniyah Philogene is a Haitian-American multimedia storyteller and lifestyle and entertainment writer who covers all things culture. With a passion for digital media, she goes above and beyond to find new ways to tell and share stories.