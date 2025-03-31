Former ‘Housewives’ star Candiace Dillard Bassett defends Kenya Moore following drama on latest episode of ‘Real Housewives of Atlanta’

Things are heating up on this season of “The Real Housewives of Atlanta”—and it’s not just the Georgia heat. In the most recent episode, viewers witnessed the growing tension between longtime “RHOA” star Kenya Moore and newcomer Brittany Eady, a clash that ultimately led to Moore’s controversial departure from the show. As fans took to X to react, “Real Housewives of Potomac” alum Candiace Dillard Bassett jumped into the conversation to offer her thoughts.

“They always want to try and humble you when you’re smarter than them and their show ponies. Kenya deserves better. That’s all I’m goin’ to say about it,” Dillard Bassett posted.

This season has been serving fresh faces, familiar favorites, and, of course, its signature drama. But now, all eyes are on Kenya Moore as fans piece together the moments that led to her reported suspension and eventual departure. As previously reported by theGrio, Moore was suspended from filming after allegedly sharing explicit images of Eady at the opening of her Kenya Moore Hair Spa in Atlanta.

However, in last night’s episode, viewers saw the explosive lead-up to that moment. Moore and Eady went head-to-head, with Moore claiming that Eady had threatened her with a pistol—a claim Eady has denied. During the episode’s airing, Moore took to X to further share her perspective.

“Being the longest-standing RHOA member threatened with whips and pistols by a newcomer 3 weeks into filming. Seeing this obsession play out is scary. I wanted protection and assurances that the threats would be taken seriously,” she wrote. “I may be strong, but I’m not bulletproof.”

In June 2024, People magazine reported that Moore would not be returning as a full-time cast member and would have a reduced presence in Season 16. While she has appeared in the season’s early episodes, her screen time has noticeably dwindled, and she has been absent from confessionals.

“It’s so painful to see my storyline being told by someone else. With that said, I really appreciate Kelli [Ferrell] being so kind and supportive to me,” Moore shared on X.

While some fans are rallying for Moore’s reinstatement, others are holding her accountable for her actions involving Eady. Regardless of where fans stand, anticipation is already building for next week’s episode, which is expected to feature Moore’s hair spa opening and the moment that ultimately led to her unceremonious exit.