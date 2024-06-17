Kenya Moore speaks out after reported suspension from ‘Real Housewives of Atlanta’

Kenya Moore broke her silence on Saturday after she was reportedly suspended indefinitely from “The Real Housewives of Atlanta.”

The actress took to social media to address reports that she was suspended from filming the reality series after allegedly sharing explicit images of castmate Brittany Eady at the opening of Kenya Moore Hair Spa in Atlanta, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The images, which were reportedly displayed on posters at last week’s event were “allegedly found online,” Entertainment Tonight reported.

Moore slammed the reports in a statement on X (Twitter), writing, “I would never engage in revenge porn, I have never distributed private images or footage of anyone, nor solicited images owned by others to use to threaten or blackmail. I have always been vindicated. I can’t talk about STORY even with people planting fake news.”

Kenya Moore attends the NEW YOU Beauty BAR / NEW YOU AWARDS on April 13, 2024 in Miami Beach, Florida. (Photo by Daniel Torok/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images) –

The 53-year-old media personality also spoke out on her Instagram Story, saying, “Believe none of what you hear and half of what you see. The truth always comes to light,” per THR.

The alleged incident was reportedly filmed by Bravo cameras, with ET reporting that “the network is still reviewing the content Kenya displayed during filming.” Eady has been accused of making threats towards Moore before the hair salon opening, allegedly using the word “gun,” according to Page Six.

Eady seemingly addressed the reports in a post on her Instagram Story, writing, “It’s never a good feeling being targeted or HAZED BY SOMEONE I thought would embrace me into a new circle, that I never met.”

She added, “For the record, I’ve never once had possession of any weapons or threatened anyone ever. I’ve never been to jail, in [a] fight, or even had as much as a speeding ticket. That’s not my character. I am hurt by the narrative that’s being displayed. Wrong is wrong.”

Moore has been a cast member on “The Real Housewives of Atlanta” since 2012. The reality series is currently filming its 16th season, which will premiere in 2025, according to Bravo.