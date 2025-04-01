Marlon Wayans says the Wayans family wants to do ‘another show together, eventually’

While fans may not see an “In Living Color” reboot, Marlon Wayans reveals that the Wayans family is open to the idea of working together again.

“We do want to do a show together, eventually, some type of variety show,” Wayans told People magazine. “I think it’d be fun.”

During their conversation with the publication, Marlon and Damon Wayans Sr. reflected on the impact of “In Living Color,” the 90s sketch show created by their eldest brother, Keenen Ivory Wayans. The show wasn’t just a game-changer for Black comedians breaking into the industry—it was a family affair. Marlon, Damon, Kim, and Shawn Wayans all appeared on the show up until its fourth season, adding to its legacy.

But even after their run on In “Living Color,” the Wayans family kept creating together. From “The Wayans Bros.” to “Poppa’s House,” Marlon, Damon Sr., Keenen, Shawn, Kim, and Damon Jr. have built thriving individual careers while continuing to show up for each other on and off screen.

“There’s just this trust thing that happens and chemistry,” Damon said, noting how natural it feels to work with his family. “The thing that takes actors years to develop, we have that automatically, which is chemistry and trust. And so when Marlon starts going a certain way, I just know — I have faith he knows where he’s going, and if not, I can steer him back to planet Earth.”

That family dynamic was on full display recently on the set of “Poppa’s House.” The CBS sitcom, which stars father-son duo Damon Sr. and Damon Jr., featured a guest appearance from Marlon, while Kim stepped behind the camera to direct the episode. And just this year, the Wayans were honored for their legacy at the 2025 NAACP Image Awards, where they were inducted into the award show’s Hall of Fame.

“We just love what we do. We were just blessed to be able to do it with each other. And it’s great that that’s made an impact because I remember watching great families like the DeBarges and the Jacksons and how much that affected our household,” Marlon explained. “And so we stand on the shoulders of giants. And now, hopefully, there’s the next families that can stand on our shoulders as well.”