9 shows and movies starring Black talent to watch this weekend

With spring comes fresh-cut grass and new blossoms both in nature and on our screens.

The spring TV and film lineup is as fresh as ever. Blockbusters like “Wicked” starring Cynthia Erivo, and “One of Them Days,” starring Keke Palmer and SZA, are finally streaming on Peacock and Netflix, respectively. Meanwhile, the series “Dope Thief,” starring Brian Tyree Henry, dropped on Apple TV in mid-March and hasn’t let up off of the gas yet.

It’s not only new stuff or new to streaming items either. There are also quite a few highly anticipated finales arriving in the coming days, including the season finale of HBO’s “The White Lotus” starring Natasha Rothwell and the series finale of “The Handmaid’s Tale” on Hulu.

With so many options and so little time, it can be hard to know what to choose. Don’t get stuck in scrolling-for-options-purgatory—let us help! Below, we’ve gathered 9 shows, movies, and specials that are on our lists to watch this weekend.

Shows to watch:

1. “Dope Thief” Apple TV

Brian Tyree Henry stars in “Dope Thief,” which follows two friends posing as drug enforcement officers in order to rob drug houses. Business is booming until Tyree and his accomplice make the mistake of stealing from the wrong drug lord. New episodes of the action-packed drama drop on Apple TV on Fridays.

2. “Pulse” Netflix

For anyone looking to scratch that “Grey’s Anatomy” itch, Netflix has just dropped “Pulse.” The high-stakes, emotional, medical saga is set in Miami amid a hurricane and plenty of personal drama among the hospital personnel. The series stars Jessie T. Usher as part of the ensemble cast.

3. “Mid-Century Modern” Hulu

If you said to yourself recently that you missed “The Golden Girls,” Hulu has the show for you. The brand new sitcom “Mid-Century Modern,” starring Nathan Lee Graham, Matt Bomer, and Nathan Lane, has just landed. The comedy follows the trio of gay men as they move in together in Palm Springs to spend their golden years together.

4. “Million Dollar Secret” Netflix

For reality TV heads and those who enjoy bizarre games set in mysterious grand estates, Netflix’s “Million Dollar Secret”—which prominently features several Black contestants—is ripe for the picking. The competition is pretty simple: if you end up with a million dollars in your box, it’s yours to keep—so long as no one else finds out you have it!

5. “Iyanu” Cartoon Network

The Saturday morning cartoon lineup is getting ready to head to Africa, with “Iyanu” premiering on Cartoon Network on April 5. The animated action-adventure series, based on the graphic novel “Iyanu: Child of Wonder,” chronicles the story of an orphaned teen girl who discovers she has God-like supernatural abilities at a time when they are needed most.

Movies to watch

6. “One of Them Days” Netflix

Few things hit better than a silly comedy after a long week, and “One of Them Days,” starring Keke Palmer and SZA as friends and roommates trying against all odds to make rent in time, is just that.

7. “Wicked” Peacock

The blockbuster movie musical “Wicked” starring Cynthia Erivo, which asks, “What if the Wicked Witch from the Wizard of Oz went to college?” is finally casting its magic via streaming. See what all of the buzz has been about on Peacock.

Sports/Awards/Specials to watch

8. “NCAA Final Four” ESPN & Fubo

Tahaad Pettiford #0 of the Auburn Tigers reacts against the Michigan Wolverines during the second half in the South Regional Elite Eight round of the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament at State Farm Arena on March 30, 2025 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Alex Slitz/Getty Images)

March Madness comes to a slam-dunking finale this weekend. The women’s final four tournaments will be held on Friday, followed by the men’s on Saturday. Both tournaments will be broadcast live on ESPN and stream on Fubo. On Friday, the No. 1 seeds for the women, South Carolina and Texas, will face off as UCLA hits the court against the UConn Huskies. Meanwhile, on the men’s side of the bracket, Auburn will take on Florida and Duke faces off against Houston on Saturday.

9. “An Oprah Special: The Menopause Revolution” ABC/Disney+

Oprah Winfrey attends the premiere of Netflix’s “The Six Triple Eight” at The Egyptian Theatre Hollywood on December 03, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images)

On the heels of her groundbreaking “The Menopause Talk,” Oprah Winfrey has returned with “An Oprah Special: The Menopause Revolution” on ABC and Disney +. This time, the veteran talk show host and media mogul sits down with Halle Berry, Naomi Watts, Maria Shriver, and more to delve even deeper into the change all women will experience.