WIE Suite celebrates Apple TV+ doc ‘Number One on the Call Sheet’ and Black women’s resilience in Hollywood

Even when Black women are visible, they still have to fight to be truly seen. That’s one of the most powerful takeaways from “Number One on the Call Sheet: Black Leading Women in Hollywood”, the new Apple TV+ documentary that made waves at an exclusive screening hosted by The WIE Suite in New York City.

Held at the luxurious Fouquet’s New York, the night brought together an intergenerational gathering of Black women leaders—from fashion founders to Hollywood stars—to reflect on the documentary’s message: that for Black women, breaking barriers in Hollywood has never just been about talent. It’s been about survival, audacity, and unwavering self-belief.

Directed by award-winning filmmaker Shola Lynch, the documentary features candid interviews with powerhouse actresses including Viola Davis, Halle Berry, Angela Bassett, and Whoopi Goldberg, spotlighting their journeys as leading women in a system that rarely gave them top spots—or the benefit of the doubt.

During the event, guests enjoyed a chic cocktail reception followed by a screening and panel discussion moderated by WIE Suite founder and CEO Dee Poku. Attendees included Shola Lynch herself, along with Lisa Price, founder of Carol’s Daughter, and Jessica Cruel, editor-in-chief of Allure and SELF magazines.

In a room full of changemakers—people like designer Fe Noel, actress Folake Olowofoyeku, and Ami Colé founder Diarrha N’Diaye-Mbaye—the conversation felt intimate and urgent.

“It was incredible to be here with so many inspiring women who are their own number ones,” said Poku. “These women are so busy and have crazy lives, but they understood and felt how important it was to come together and support this film. As bosses, we can never lose sight of how important it is to lean on one another as we navigate our lives and careers.”

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MARCH 31: (L-R) Jessica Cruel, Lisa Price, Shola Lynch and Dee Poku speak onstage during the WIE Suite hosts a gathering uniting influential Nyc women to celebrate the release of number one on the call sheet: Black Leading Women in Hollywood, on March 31, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images for Apple)

That spirit of sisterhood and solidarity is embedded in the film, which doesn’t sugarcoat the emotional toll of being a first, an only, or an afterthought. From being told they weren’t beautiful enough for the big screen, to navigating the exhaustion of constantly proving their worth, the stories shared by Black actresses in ‘Number One on the Call Sheet’ reflect the resilience needed to stay in the game.

Hattie McDaniel was the first Black woman to win an Oscar in 1940 for ‘Best Supporting Actress’ for playing Mammy in ‘Gone With the Wind’ and said she hoped to be a credit to her race. But the “supporting actress” category would become somewhat of its own ceiling, with no other Black woman winning the role of “best actress” except for Halle Berry, twenty years ago in “Monster’s Ball.”

But the film contains powerful reminders of how Black women actresses have circumvented limitations. Whoopi Goldberg’s journey, in particular, stood out in the documentary. From creating The Spook Show—her one-woman stage production that helped launch her career in 1984—to fighting for roles when Hollywood wouldn’t see her “fit,” Goldberg shattered ceilings. She didn’t wait to be chosen; she chose herself. It’s an example Shola Lynch sees Black women embodying beyond Hollywood too.

“Upon hearing that Dee Poku and the WIE Suite wanted to host a screening of Number One on the Call Sheet, I was inspired to be part of a room and gathering of like-minded individuals,” said Lynch. “You want to speak to women who are trying to be number one on their call sheet.”

Lisa Price added, “My deep appreciation for cinema, instilled by my father, has made film a primary source of respite and insight. Halle Berry’s Academy Award victory was a landmark moment. It represented a rectification of the historical oversight concerning Diana Ross’s non-recognition for Lady Sings the Blues, an injustice that has long troubled me.”

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MARCH 31: A general view of guests during the WIE Suite hosts a gathering uniting influential Nyc women to celebrate the release of number one on the call sheet: Black Leading Women in Hollywood, on March 31, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images for Apple)

For Jessica Cruel, the documentary was a moment of reflection on her own journey. “It inspired me to reflect on my own career from a writer to now Edior-in-Chief of Allure. It’s so important to stay true to your beliefs and allow opportunities to unfold.”

As the screening wrapped, the crowd lifted glasses in a collective toast to the future of Black women in Hollywood. It wasn’t just a celebration of what these women have achieved—it was a call to keep going, keep dreaming, and keep demanding more.

This film reminds us all that Black women have always been more than capable of being number one on the call sheet—they’ve just had to fight harder than most to get there.

“Number One on the Call Sheet: Black Leading Women in Hollywood” premiered globally on Apple TV+ on March 28, 2025 and it currently available to stream.