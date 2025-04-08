Cardi B’s daughter Kulture goes viral after speaking Spanish and showing her bilingual skills

Cardi B’s daughter, Kulture, is bilingual and the internet can’t get enough.

In a recent video circulating online, the six-year-old demonstrates her linguistic skills as she switches between Spanish and English while on a video call.

As the six-year-old stands outside near vehicles, she says her goodbyes while holding the arm of another girl slightly older and talking on a video call with someone else. Dressed in a pink short set and boxer braids reminiscent of her mother’s 2010s style, she rattles off something in Spanish before declaring in English that she has to leave.

Responding in the comments of the video in a post on X, Cardi B notes that Kulture is speaking to her cousin and not her grandmother as many initially thought.

After sending the video to multiple fluent Spanish speakers, theGrio was able to confirm that Kulture is speaking with a cousin, not a grandmother and that she is asking to go somewhere or get something potentially involving “pollo” or chicken. (Though it’s still unclear as she is speaking in the Spanish equivalent of ‘baby speak’ or when a young child speaks in a way only those closest to them can understand.)

The Bodak Yellow rapper shares Kulture with her ex Offset, along with her son Wave, 3, and a daughter born in September. Many commenters online have applauded not just Kulture, but also her famous mom for making Spanish an equal priority to English for her daughter.

A user on Facebook wrote “I’m so glad she’s teaching her both so many parents who speak another language selfishly do not teach their children both and it’s sad because u have so many advantages being bilingual.”

“She’s her name,” wrote a user on X. “Very distinguished and cultured and intelligent and loved and beautiful.”

Meanwhile, others asked the rapper how to teach children multiple languages.

“How did you get [her] to speak such fluent Spanish so young? Did you have her around other family members who ONLY spoke to her in Spanish?” a user inquired on X.

Among those celebrating the mother and daughter and those wondering how they can teach their own children, there are also those noting this shouldn’t be surprising considering her mother is Dominican and a Black Latina.

“I love it sounding like a pure dominicanita,” wrote a user on Instagram, referencing a term of endearment for a woman from the Dominican Republic.

And finally, there are those who just find the whole thing, from the braids to the Spanish-English mix, evidence that is truly her mother’s child.

“Cardi B’s carbon copy damn! Too cute,” wrote a user on X.