Toni Braxton returns to reality TV in new ‘The Braxtons’ trailer

The Braxton family is returning to a TV screen near you.

Toni, Towanda, Trina, Tamar and Ms. Evelyn Braxton star in a new trailer for their upcoming We TV reality series “The Braxtons.” The series, which will premiere on We TV and stream on ALLBLK on Friday, Aug. 9, follows the Hollywood family on an “emotional rollercoaster of love, loss, triumph, heartbreak and healing,” according to the press release.

“The Braxtons” comes three years after the family last appeared on reality TV in their hit show “Braxton Family Values,” which aired for seven seasons. In celebration of the Braxton’s family’s return, We TV will debut the premiere episode with a special commercial-free event.

Toni, Towanda, Trina, Tamar and Ms. Evelyn Braxton are pictured in a promotional key art for “The Braxtons.” (Photo credit: We TV/FerenComm) –

The new eight-episode series is the first time Toni, Towanda, Trina, Tamar and Evelyn Braxton will reunite since the loss of sister and daughter Traci Braxton, who died in 2022 at age 50 after a battle with esophageal cancer. “The Braxtons” offers viewers “a raw and unfiltered look at the family’s highs and lows,” including “careers, health challenges and busy personal lives while growing their family bond,” according to the official synopsis.

“Toni faces a critical health challenge as she prepares for her Vegas comeback. Trina starts therapy for PTSD,” the synopsis reads. “Towanda battles alopecia. Tamar focuses on her wellness journey. And Ms. E’s cooking show dream is becoming a reality. However, the family reuniting continues to bring up questions and unresolved issues. Will Traci’s last wish be enough for the family to be close again, as they once were?”

Fans of the original series are in luck. We TV will air catch-up specials of “Braxton Family Values” on Friday, July 26 and Friday, Aug. 2 at 9:30 p.m. in anticipation of the new series.

Toni Braxton executive produces “The Braxtons” through her production company, Intonation Entertainment, while Tamar Braxton executive produces the series through her company Tamar Braxton Productions. Trina Braxton, Towanda Braxton, Evelyn Braxton, Tara Long, Ri-Karlo Handy, Oji Singletary, Michelle Kongkasuwan, and Datari Turner will also executive produce. Angela Molloy, svp development & original production, unscripted executive produces for We TV.

Check out “The Braxtons” trailer below: