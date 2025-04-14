How to level up your wedding ‘first dance’—why more engaged couples are turning to schools like Arthur Murray for choreography

“Wedding Our Way” is TheGrio’s new wedding series celebrating Black love and the journey down the aisle—sharing real-life planning insights, joyful traditions, and expert advice to help couples walk confidently into forever on their big day.

When you picture a couple’s first dance at a wedding, you might think of a sweet slow two-step, a few twirls, and then—on to the party.

But in the age of Beyoncé-level performances and viral choreography (even Kendrick Lamar’s Super Bowl choreo made a cameo at a recent wedding), many couples are rethinking that first dance moment. It’s no longer just a box to check on the day’s itinerary but a chance to express your personality, create a memorable moment, and yes—sometimes even break the internet.

That’s where dance studios like Arthur Murray come in. With over 100 years of experience and locations around the country, Arthur Murray Dance Studios and other dance schools are helping couples go from simple steps to “Dancing with the Stars” energy. Whether you’re dreaming of a traditional waltz, a rumba, or just want to avoid stepping on Bae’s toes, their instructors tailor each session to the couple’s vibe and vision.

Before her own wedding, TheGrio’s Natasha S. Alford took a few lessons at Arthur Murray Dance Studio in Montclair, New Jersey—and discovered why investing in dance lessons is a wedding trend that’s here to stay. Here’s why it’s worth considering a choreographer for your first dance:

You get to dance the nerves away—before the big day

Walking into Arthur Murray Montclair, the first thing I noticed was how open and welcoming the studio felt. It was bright, spacious, and had enough room for private one-on-one sessions or multiple lessons happening at once.

There’s something calming about having a designated space to practice your first dance—especially when wedding-day nerves are real. Being able to rehearse in a room that mimics the feel of a ballroom gave us a sense of what to expect and helped us shake the anxiety out before the real moment came.

We of course knew how to dance already on our own time but this wasn’t a regular party or occasion– we wanted something that felt different and honored just how special the moment was to us. Arthur Murray gave us a starting point.

TheGrio’s Natasha S. Alford and her husband enjoy their first dance at Liberty House Wedding Venue in Jersey City, NJ. (Photo by Linda McQueen Photography)

You’ll do more than just sway side to side

Let’s be clear: there’s no shame in a simple sway, if that’s what you want to do at your wedding! That first dance is really just for you two. But if you want a little more flair—maybe a dramatic dip, a spin, or even some TikTok-inspired moves—working with a choreographer to plan those steps can definitely help.

At Arthur Murray Montclair, our instructor Gabby was warm, upbeat, and collaborative. She started by asking what kind of music my then-fiancé and I liked, and what energy we wanted to bring to the dance floor. We chose “Best Part” by Daniel Caesar and H.E.R., and Gabby choreographed a romantic blend of waltz and rumba that made us feel a little more elevated and classic in our dance moves.

We didn’t just get choreography when we bought lessons, we got a plan. Gabby laid out a roadmap of lessons leading up to the wedding, complete with notes and progress tracking. Practicing together at home became a fun thing we did for ourselves (and wedding planning stress relief). Knowing what was coming each week kept us grounded and gave us something to look forward to.

You get closer as a couple

One of the top benefits of doing the whole planned dance trend is that you can actually grow closer as a couple. Our weekly lessons turned into unofficial date nights. We weren’t just learning steps but also having a good time seeing each other master the skills. Gabby’s patience and encouragement made us feel like we were growing, not just as dancers, but as partners.

That final dance lesson before the wedding felt like a milestone. We weren’t completely stuck to the choreography anymore—we now trusted ourselves enough to just let go. The prep allowed us to be fully present in the moment, knowing we had already done the work.

And even after the lessons, Arthur Murray Montclair kept good vibes going for us and other students. The studio hosts weekly social group dance nights for couples and singles to try out new dance styles in a party-like atmosphere with dimmed lights and music bumping.

You only get one first dance

After immersing myself in the world of wedding planning and interviewing various industry experts, I am a lot more supportive of people who invest in things that ease their comfort on their big day. Dance lessons were definitely among those costs that I’m glad we invested in.

If anything, we wish we found the studio earlier so we had more time to practice but the time spent gave us the foundation to go out there, relax, and savor the moment (even with the lessons, we definitely improvised and did what felt right in the moment).

My biggest piece of advice: Find an instructor who meets you where you are, and let the process be part of the joy. Because no matter what you do on that wedding dance floor, the people who love you will be happy to celebrate right alongside you!