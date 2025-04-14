Kyren Lacy’s father speaks out after his death following police chase in Houston on Saturday

The father of Kyren Lacy has an urgent plea to fellow parents in the aftermath of his son’s death.

On Saturday, April 12, Lacy, a 24-year-old former LSU football player, was found dead in Houston of an apparent suicide at approximately 11:35 p.m. local time after leading the authorities on a chase, Houston NBC affiliate KPRC 2 reported.

The tragedy unfolded after Lacy reportedly got into an argument with a female relative and discharged his weapon before fleeing the scene. That relative is said to have called the police, who were then able to locate his vehicle. As the deputies attempted to conduct a traffic stop, Lacy led them on a chase. According to the police, he shot himself before crashing his vehicle. They found him with a gunshot wound to the head.

“Young parents, start talking to your kids at a very early age and make sure they are confident and comfortable confiding in you,” Lacy’s father Kenny, wrote in a post a day later on Facebook. “Don’t be cool with ‘I’m Alright, or I’m good’ when you know deep down something isn’t right. Mental Health is real, and for the most part, it’s invisible. Don’t ignore the signs, even if they may seem small.”

Lacy’s death comes as he was facing felony charges stemming from a fatal hit-and-run on Dec. 17, 2024, that killed a former marine. It’s alleged that the former LSU wide receiver and Louisiana native caused the crash and then fled the scene without rendering aid or calling for help. He declared his intentions for the 2025 NFL Draft two days after the incident occurred.

In January, Lacy was charged with negligent homicide, felony hit-and-run, and reckless operation of a vehicle before he was eventually released on bail. On Monday, April 14, a grand jury was set to begin hearing evidence in the case in Louisiana.

“Our lives have changed forever, and this will never be ok, but God needed my baby more than he was needed here,” Kenny continued in his statement. “This has to be the biggest pill our families have had to swallow but I know the love and compassion in our families will get us through. This will never get easier, but we’ll learn to live with it.”

He concluded his statement by urging other parents to “check on your kids mental!”