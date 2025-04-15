‘It’s done’: Judge dismisses Wendy Williams’ hopes for a career comeback

Wendy Williams is continuing her fight against her current guardianship.

During a recent appearance in court on April 10, a judge reportedly dismissed the idea of Williams making a career comeback. According to TMZ, sources say that Judge Lisa Sokoloff told the former talk show host and media personality that her career is “done.”

With over 15 years in the media industry, Williams built a name for herself, transitioning from radio to her eponymous talk show, which aired from 2008 to 2022. That same year, the talk show host was placed under a court-ordered guardianship that she says left her feeling isolated and powerless.

Over the last year, Williams and members of her family, like her niece Alex Finnie, have spoken publicly about how restrictive the conditions of her guardianship have been. From interviews with “The Breakfast Club,” “The View,” and appearances in documentaries like TubiTV’s “TMZ Presents: Saving Wendy Williams,” Williams has made it clear that she is not “cognitively impaired” despite previous reports from her court-appointed guardian, attorney Sabrina Morrissey.

During her recent court appearance, Judge Sokoloff also condemned Williams’ “no good” family, claiming that Finnie leaked sensitive information to the public and could face legal repercussions. Sources told TMZ that the judge’s remarks “hurt Wendy deeply,” while Williams’ lawyer, Joe Tacopina affirmed that Williams is “absolutely capable” of returning to her career. Tacopina also noted how Judge Sokoloff’s comments revealed “bias” in the “court proceeding that has nothing to do with her career.”

Regardless of the judge’s comments, Williams remains optimistic that she will regain her freedom.

“It will absolutely 1000% happen,” she said, as previously reported by theGrio. “When I get out of the situation, I’m staying in New York where I’m comfortable…I can’t wait to fall in love; I will not lie about that.”