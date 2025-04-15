‘Today’ show co-hosts give an update on Sheinelle Jones’ ongoing absence: ‘We’re just praying for her’

For the last few months, “Today” show fans have been missing a familiar face—co-host Sheinelle Jones. Recently, Jones’ co-hosts Al Roker, Craig Melvin, and Dylan Dreyer shared an update on her absence with Access Hollywood.

“I just talked to her a couple of days ago,” Melvin said, “She’s taking some time to be with her family and we talk to her all the time. And we love our girl. It’s been nice to see how much everyone else loves her, too.”

As previously reported by theGrio, Jones who has been part of the “Today” crew since 2014, took a hiatus from the morning talk show to address an unspecified “family health matter.”

“Hi everybody…I sincerely appreciate all of you who have reached out while I’ve been absent from the show. I want to share with you that I’m taking time to deal with a family health matter,” Jones said in a statement posted to Instagram. “It’s not lost on me how lucky I am to have not only the support of my Today show family, but to also have all of you. Your kindness means so much to me. I’ll see you soon.”

Co-host Dreyer echoed that Jones will eventually return to the show, adding, “She misses being here—she wishes she was here with us, but she’s doing what she needs to do.”

“We’re just praying for her,” Roker concluded.