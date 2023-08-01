‘I still enjoy my own company’: ‘Today’ host Sheinelle Jones makes a case for the solo vacation

The TV personality and working mom traveled by herself for the first time and reported feeling “rejuvenated.”

We may have a new proponent of the solo vacation. “Today” host Sheinelle Jones, also a wife and mother of three, took some time for herself recently.

On Sunday, in an Instagram post featuring scenes from a tranquil Arizona vacation and selfies in a bathrobe, Jones shared that she was on her first “destination trip” alone.

Sheinelle Jones attends the Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater 2022 Opening Night Gala at New York City Center on Nov. 30, 2022, in New York City. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)

Raving about the experience in the post’s caption, Jones, who has three children with husband Uche Ojeh, explained: “I didn’t have to talk when I didn’t feel like it. I sat and ate dinner without a phone or a book to offer a distraction. Just my thoughts. I hiked. Meditated. Took so many pictures of the sky. Admired God’s handiwork. Lots of swimming. Lots of silence. It was transformative.”

The experience also prompted a memory for Jones, as she recalled the first time she went to the movies by herself “several years ago.” At the time, she said she was experiencing a “frustrating” vocal condition where she couldn’t speak outside of work, so she treated herself to a movie alone. It was then Jones first realized, “Wow, I enjoyed my own company.”

She added, “Fast forward to this week. I took my first ‘destination’ trip alone. Only a couple of days by myself. You know what I learned? I still enjoy my own company.”

Jones is far from the only famous face to extol the pleasures of traveling alone. Actress Tracee Ellis Ross has become known for her traditional “first dip” in the pool videos on her solo trips. In a recent interview with Brit + Co, Ross opened up about how her solo traveling habit was established early on.

“I think that was a big growth opportunity for me as I was coming of age and learning how to be on my own,” she said. “I’m very comfortable traveling alone and being my own best friend.”

Reflecting on her own trip, Jones said she was “rejuvenated.” She also noted how she was able to be more present. “I swear I discovered new gray hairs, even a birthmark I forgot about on my chin,” she said.

She concluded the post, “Until next time.”

