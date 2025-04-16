Meagan Good shares that ex-husband DeVon Franklin ‘left’ her, but emphasizes that ‘nobody did anything wrong’

Despite him initiating their breakup, Meagan Good has no beef with her ex-husband DeVon Franklin.

The 43-year-old actress opened up about how things ended between her and the 47-year-old actor-turned-pastor during Monday’s episode of Zeus Network’s “The Jason Lee Show” podcast.

While Good filed for divorce from Franklin in 2021 after nearly nine years of marriage, the “Harlem” alum said—without getting into too much detail—that it was an amiable split and that he technically “left” her.

“What I can say is, it’s not that anybody did anything wrong. I can’t say that he f—ed that up and I can’t say that I f—ed that up,” said Good. She added that they both have “done a lot of healing” and had “a lot of growth” since their split.

“I don’t think either of us failed. If we failed, we failed upwards,” she continued. “I don’t think that any time was wasted. I think that everything in life, every single season, you do learn so much, and you do grow so much, and you give so much, and you do get so much.”

She added how she’s ultimately “thankful” for their relationship.

“It’s my conscious mind in every single season to choose what best serves my quality of life and best serves the other person’s quality of life,” she explained, noting, “Anything else, to me, is a waste of time, and it’s a waste of energy.”

Of her time married to Franklin, the “Divorce in the Black” star said, “I grew a lot. I learned a lot. I got a lot. Everything that I have learned, and the ways I have grown, have allowed me to be a better fiancée and ultimately a better wife, but more importantly, a better person.”

The former couple’s divorce was finalized in June 2022, one week after what would have been their 10th wedding anniversary. Since their relationship ended, Good recently celebrated her marriage to actor Jonathan Majors, and Franklin recently announced his engagement to his girlfriend of one year, celebrity fitness trainer Maria Castilo.

During her appearance on the podcast, Good also spoke about her relationship with Majors. The 35-year-old actor and Good began dating in May 2023 and got engaged in November 2024 amid his high-profile domestic violence trial.

While speaking to host Lee, Good doubled down on how she wasn’t going anywhere when it comes to Majors.

“It’s not about throwing yourself into the fire,” she said. “If you are walking a way with someone and you know the quality of the human being that they are, and if they have to walk through fire, are you going to walk beside them? Or are you going to step aside because it will hurt your career?”