Serena Williams’ Super Bowl Halftime show cameo was not as shady as people thought 

Kendrick Lamar’s Super Bowl Halftime show was filled with cultural moments and references, with one of the most memorable ones being Serena Williams C-walking to “Not Like Us.” The tennis star’s surprise appearance not only felt like an ode to her Compton roots but also a job at her rumored ex and Kendrick’s opponent in the rap beef, Drake.

However, in a recent interview with Time magazine, Williams clarified her intentions behind her appearance—and they were not shady.

“Absolutely not,” Williams told the publication when asked if she was throwing shade at Drake. “I would never do that. And that was sad, that anyone would ever think that. I respect how they could. Obviously, I can see how someone would think that. But absolutely not. I have never had negative feelings towards him. We’ve known him for so many years.”

For Williams, her cameo was an ode to her hometown. In 2012, the tennis star received backlash for doing the same dance moves that are historically linked to Los Angeles Crip gang on the Wimbledon courts after winning a gold medal during the London Olympics. As her husband, Alex Ohanian, noted on X back in February. While the sports world criticized Williams for her dance moves, Lamar reportedly appreciated the tennis champion’s representation on the world stage, which motivated him to invite her into his Super Bowl halftime show.

“Who would have thought that a tennis player from Compton would be regarded as one of the best tennis players of all time?” she added, explaining her decision to do the controversial move again. “It was just putting an exclamation on it.”

“I don’t know if I regret it or not,” she said of her decision to perform. “I don’t know the answer to that.”

Regardless, Williams was not phased by the social media commentary her cameo sparked about her and her marriage.

“My husband and I, we’re so in a different space. We’re so connected, we’re so in love,” she added, explaining how they were more concerned about getting a Taylor Swift autograph for their daughter after the show. “We’re investing in women and in sports. This is literally the last thing on our minds. Come on.”