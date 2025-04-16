Snoop Dogg announces he’s dropping a new gospel album dedicated to his late mother

Snoop Dogg, who has never met a musical genre he wasn’t ready to tackle, is back to bring a little more Jesus into our lives. Through a video on Instagram, Snoop shared that he will be dropping his second gospel record on April 27 through Death Row Records, the once troubled label upon which he got his start that he now owns.

The new album, titled “Altar Call,” looks to follow a similar format to his previous album, 2018’s “Bible of Love,” which featured songs both with and without Snoop Dogg performing. Much like the previous offering, “Altar Call,” according to the picture Snoop provided in his Instagram video, features a litany of featured artists from both the secular and gospel communities. Featured artists include John P. Kee, Jamie Foxx, Mali Music, Camille Grigsby, Robert Glasper, Jazze Pha and October London, among others, along with Death Row Records artists like whichever singers make up The Death Row Mass Choir.

“Good morning, loved ones. April 27, I’m dropping a gospel album on Death Row Records. It’s called ‘Altar Call,” shared Snoop in the video.

According to Billboard, the album cover features a picture of his mother, Beverly Tate, who passed away in 2021. In an interview with OkayPlayer, Snoop explained his mother’s influence on the project and why he chose to honor her with the album art.

“The spirit of my mother will forever live within me. This album is a reflection of what she has taught me — to use my voice and my platform to spread love and heal the world. Just another chapter out of the Bible of Love.”

If the music playing in IG video is any indication, the album, much like its predecessor, looks to blend gospel and R&B, and of course, hip-hop, owing to the project’s marquee name and creator.

Because no gospel project announced on Instagram is complete without the obligatory nod to the Most High, Snoop ended his video the only way he could.

“Good is good!”

Amen.