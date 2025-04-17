Karmelo Anthony’s mother speaks out regarding death threats and harassment the family has received

The mother of Karmelo Anthony, the 17-year-old suspect in a fatal stabbing at a track meet earlier this month in Frisco, Texas, is speaking out amid the harassment the family is facing.

On Thursday afternoon, April 17, during a press conference, the boy’s mother, Kala Hayes, pleaded with the public through tears to leave her family alone as they continue to navigate this difficult time.

“Three years ago, my family moved to North Texas, searching for a better life,” she began. “Like so many other families, we wanted to give our children the future we did not have. My husband works hard every single day to provide for us, to make sure we [are] in the best financial position possible. As a stay-at-home mom, I made it my life’s mission to ensure our children are loved, nurtured, and supported every step of the way. In the wake of this tragic incident, our family has been under attack.”

On April 2, it’s alleged that Anthony stabbed Austin Metcalf, also 17, during an intense encounter between the two as their rival teams waited out a rain delay during the event at Kuykendall Stadium in Frisco. Anthony, who admitted to the stabbing and has maintained he was acting in self-defense, was charged with murder.

In the aftermath of that “rainy and awful day,” Hayes said her family has been experiencing widespread harassment, including rumors, death threats, the leaking of both their home address and the address of her husband’s former employer, and discrimination.

“Whatever you think … happened between Karmelo and the Metcalf boys, my three younger children, my husband and I didn’t do anything to deserve to be threatened, harassed and lied about,” she said.

Some of the conversation stems from misinformation surrounding the funds from an online fundraiser that was launched for the family and Anthony’s legal fees. While some online have claimed the family is using the funds to buy a new house, the mother cleared the air, stating the claims are “completely false,” as they have yet to received any money from the fundraiser. The family has expressed in court that they are only considering a move to avoid harassment.

“The lies and false accusations that have been said about us, especially over the past week, [have] been overwhelming,” she explained. “The lies and their amplification put my family in danger, as well as everyone in our community, everyone involved in the investigation, from the police, the attorneys, and the court staff.”

Hayes said her 13-year-old daughter is afraid to sleep in her own bedroom because she fears what could happen to her. Her husband, whose mental health she said is deteriorating “day by day,” had to take a leave of absence from work for the same reason.

“I don’t know why we are being targeted and discriminated against before our fair trial, our son deserves the same rights under the law that everyone is afforded,” Hayes said during the press conference as tears rolled down her face.

She explained that Anthony was raised in a two-parent household with structure, stability and love.

“We put God first in everything that we do,” she continued. “We believe in the Constitution. We believe in the laws of this state, but those laws must apply to all of us, not just some of us.”

She also addressed the Metcalf family, stating, “My heart truly goes out to you.”

“To those who have supported my family, thank you. From the bottom of our hearts. We ask for your continued support, patience, and prayers as we navigate this difficult process,” she concluded.

The statement arrives after Anthony was released on a $250,000 bond after a successful bond hearing to lower it from the original $1 million. The case will soon be brought before a grand jury for consideration on whether or not to indict him and whether he will stand trial.