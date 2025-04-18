Sheryl Lee Ralph opens up about experiecing ‘PTSD’ after recent car accident

Sheryl Lee Ralph is still recovering from a recent car accident, both physically and emotionally.

The 68-year-old Emmy-winning actress, who just accepted her star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame this week, revealed she’s been having PTSD following a car accident she was involved in earlier this month.

“When that SUV pulled up today, I looked at it before I got in it. I was like, ‘oh my God, this is post-traumatic syndrome, that’s what it is,’” the “Abbott Elementary” star told People magazine recently

On a recent episode of “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert,” Ralph, who appeared wearing a sling over a black bedazzled dress, revealed she was involved in a car accident on Monday, April 7.

“Man, I was in a car accident!” she told host Colbert. “The car went over the loading dock. We went nose down.”

She injured her arm in the accident and explained she had somewhere important to be and that at the time she determined not to let the accident get in the way of her obligations.

“The adrenaline kicked in so much,” she continued. “I was on my way to a speaking engagement in the car. It was terrible. But I felt like, ‘OK, move forward, move forward.”

The next day, however, the full extent of the accident caught up with the actress; she said she felt “terrible.”

“I woke up Tuesday feeling like I had done 12 rounds with Muhammad Ali,” she said, adding, “Life is short, people. Remember that!”

She has since stopped wearing her sling because it was making “everybody feel nervous,” she told People.

“It’ll be better,” she said of her arm. “But in those moments, when it was happening, when that car was going right down into that cement, I was like, ‘Oh my God, am I dying today?’”

She added, “I said, ‘God, am I dying today? No, God, don’t let me die today. I’m going to get a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.’ But guess what? I didn’t die. I just got a beat up arm, but I didn’t die.”

“But I’m always telling people,” she continued, “life is short, and I experienced just how short life can be because that was a freak accident. Who would have thought?”