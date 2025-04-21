Ben Stiller blasts media outlet for questioning the success of ‘Sinners’’ opening weekend

Ryan Coogler and Michael B. Jordan’s “Sinners” movie is a certified hit, but a tweet from one media outlet is earning big backlash from Hollywood’s own after questioning the movie’s success.

The 1930s film about two twin brothers (Jordan stars as both) who return to their native Mississippi to launch a new business venture, only to come face-to-face with a unique evil in the midst of their bluesy adventure is bringing in fans from all corners of the globe.

Variety, an established outlet which covers the ins-and-outs of entertainment, tweeted the following message after the movie hit #1 at the box office and garnered $61 million dollars globally:

“Sinners” has amassed $61 million in its global debut. It’s a great result for an original, R-rated horror film, yet the Warner Bros. release has a $90 million price tag before global marketing expenses, so profitability remains a ways away.”

The tweet came from a larger article that talked about “Sinners” debut in relation to “Minecraft,” which has earned $720 million at the box office but just got bumped out of its number one spot by Coogler’s film.

The focus on the film not hitting profitability when it has only been in theatres just one weekend, didn’t sit right with many, including some big name Hollywood actors.

“In what universe does a 60 million dollar opening for an original studio movie warrant this headline?” Stiller tweeted out. The 59-year-old star of “Meet The Parents” and “Zoolander” is also a director and knows the business well.

“White Lotus” star Patrick Schwarzenegger also chimed in with some important and obvious context:

“It’s opening weekend…”

“I wonder if @variety covered Once Upon A Time in Hollywood – which made 10% less at the domestic box office on 10% more theaters prepandemic and at the same budget with a similar deal structure – in the same way,” tweeted out Franklin Leonard, a film producer and creator of “The Black List.”

Fans and reviewers have expressed not only enthusiasm but also admiration for the film and its creators. Many fans have said online that they will go back to see the film multiple times, but considering how this tweet has hit a nerve, they may have yet another reason to go and prove any doubters of the film’s profitability wrong.