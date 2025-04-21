Keke Palmer: Career, achievements and cultural impact in Hollywood

As an actor, singer and multi-talented entertainer, Keke Palmer has successfully made the transition from child star to Broadway queen to one of the most prominent figures in Hollywood right now. From her breakout movie roles to her advocacy for representation, this biography will explore Keke’s talent, artistry and undeniable impact on pop culture. You’ll learn about how she got her big break, her musical endeavors, her personal life and her influence on Gen Z and future generations. Whether you’re a huge fan of Keke Palmer movies and TV shows or just want to know more about this versatile and inspiring artist, this bio is well worth reading!

Keke Palmer’s early life and background

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MAY 13: Keke Palmer speaks onstage during the 28th Annual Webby Awards at Cipriani Wall Street on May 13, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Dave Kotinsky/Getty Images for The Webby Awards) – Credit: Photo Dave Kotinsky / Getty Images

Lauren Keyana Palmer was born in Harvey, Illinois, on Aug. 26, 1993, to actor parents Sharon and Larry Palmer. “Keke” is the nickname her sister gave her as a child and would eventually become her stage name.

Keke had a passion for the performing arts from a young age. At just 7 years old, she asked her parents to let her audition for an off-Broadway version of “The Lion King.”

When she was around 5, Keke says she was sexually abused by a friend, an event she describes in further detail in her 2024 book “Master of Me: The Secret to Controlling Your Narrative.” In the book, Keke says:

“People don’t really think about child-on-child molestation, but it’s something that exists. I felt weird and violated, but I didn’t really know how to place it. I just knew I had all these weird feelings and thoughts, and I felt a little bit out of control and overwhelmed.”

Breakthrough role in ‘Akeelah and the Bee’

Keke didn’t let this traumatic childhood experience hold her back. In 2006, she played Akeelah Anderson in the award-winning movie “Akeelah and the Bee,” which tells the story of a young girl from South Los Angeles who tries to win a national spelling bee. The movie was one of the National Board of Review’s (NBR) 2006 Top Independent Films of the Year and picked up four nominations at the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) Image Awards. Keke won Outstanding Lead Actress in a Motion Picture awards at the NAACP Image Awards and Black Movie Awards.

Success in film

Keke Palmer attends the 2023 Fragrance Foundation Awards at David H. Koch Theater at Lincoln Center last June. She is among the digital creators selected for this year’s Special Achievement prize at the 2024 Webby Awards. (Photo: Noam Galai/Getty Images)

Keke is one of the most popular and respected actors in Hollywood, and she has a number of high-profile movies under her belt.

Key films in the ‘Ice Age’ franchise

Fans of the “Ice Age” movie franchise might know Keke for her role as Peaches, the female mammoth who appears in both “Ice Age: Continental Drift” and “Ice Age: Collision Course.” Keke also performs the song “We Are” over the closing credits of “Ice Age: Collision Course.”

Critical Acclaim for ‘Hustlers’ and ‘Nope’

In 2019, Keke appeared as Mercedes in the crime drama film “Hustlers” alongside Jennifer Lopez. She told People that same year:

“I love J. Lo. I always loved her growing up, and then we became really cool on ‘Hustlers.'”

Keke garnered further respect after appearing in the 2022 critically acclaimed, award-winning film “Nope.” Other Keke Palmer movies include “Joyful Noise,” “Under the Boardwalk,” “Scream Queens” and “The Longshots.”

Television contributions

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MAY 06: Keke Palmer attends The 2024 Met Gala Celebrating “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion” at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 06, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Aliah Anderson/Getty Images) – Credit: Photo Aliah Anderson / Getty Images

Keke is also famous for her work on the small screen, both as an actress and an all-round entertainer.

Starring role in ‘True Jackson, VP’

Perhaps Keke’s most famous TV role is as the title character in the popular Nickelodeon show “True Jackson, VP,” which premiered in 2008. Keke appears in 68 episodes as a high-school student who becomes the head of a company in the fashion industry.

In the fall of 2008, “True Jackson, VP” debuted with a huge 4.8 million viewers, making it the most successful live-action premiere for the network ever. Keke has four NAACP Awards for Best Actress in Children’s Television for this role.

Hosting ‘Saturday Night Live’ and ‘Password’

Keke hosted NBC’s “Saturday Night Live” on Dec. 3, 2022. In her opening monologue, she popped her coat open to show her baby bump to the audience before saying she was excited to become a new mom. Many of Keke’s skits went viral and generated millions of views on YouTube, including a bit where she teamed up with cast member Kenan Thompson for a spoof of the iconic Nickelodeon series “Kenan & Kel.”

In 2022, Keke became the co-host of the NBC game show “Password” with Jimmy Fallon. First appearing on television in the 1960s, the show features two teams made up of a celebrity and a regular contestant who must convey mystery words to each other using only clues.

Musical endeavors

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JUNE 30: Keke Palmer performs onstage during the 2024 BET Awards at Peacock Theater on June 30, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for BET) – Credit: Photo Paras Griffin / Getty Images

As well as being an acclaimed actor, Keke has established herself as a recording artist, with two studio albums and four EPs in her discography.

In 2007, Keke released her debut album “So Uncool,” which peaked at No. 86 on Billboard’s Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart. It includes the singles “Footwurkin'” and “Keep It Movin’.”

Keke’s second album, “Big Boss,” was released in 2023 and features the singles “Standards,” “Waiting,” and “FR FR.” However, the album failed to chart on any Billboard charts.

Keke has expressed her frustrations with the music industry, telling xoNecole in 2023:

“The biggest struggle, simply put, was misogyny and politics [and] just trying to get people on board with you. People are so clicky and don’t see success for you. It’s just a lot of drama that’s not based on talent, and it gets really exhausting and tears at your spirit.”

Keke’s music has also appeared on several soundtracks. She contributed the end-title song “All My Girlz” to “Akeelah and the Bee,” while her track “Tonight” features in the 2006 television film “Night at the Museum.”

In 2017, Keke released a 17-minute short film on Billboard’s website to coincide with the release of her “visual EP” “Lauren.”

Broadway achievements

Keke Palmer attends the 55th Annual NAACP Awards at the Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall on March 16, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images)

Keke made her Broadway debut in 2014, appearing in the title role in the hit musical “Cinderella.” She was the youngest person and first African-American woman to play the part on Broadway. She said about this achievement:

“It’s a great thing. But it constantly reminds me that there’s a lot of room for all of us to get into these doors, get these things done and have these moments because I think we forget how quickly Black people have succeeded past the point that they were meant to.”

Philanthropic efforts

Like many stars, Keke loves to give back and champion good causes. She regularly works with the Boys’ and Girls’ Clubs of America’s Cool To Be Smart program and talks to children about the value of learning.

Keke also supports Urban Farming, the Girl Scouts and other non-profit organizations.

Awards and nominations

Keke has been nominated for and won several high-profile awards during her career, with the most notable including:

Best Supporting Actress win at the New York Film Critics Circle Awards for her role as Emerald “Em” Haywood in the critically acclaimed horror film “Nope”

Primetime Emmy Award wins: Outstanding Host for a Game Show for “Password” and Outstanding Actress in a Short Form Comedy or Drama Series for “Keke Palmer’s Turnt Up with the Taylors”

Outstanding Character Voice-Over Performance Award win at the NAACP Image Awards for “Lightyear”

Keke Palmer’s impact

Keke Palmer speaks onstage at Teen Vogue Summit 2022 at Goya Studios Saturday in Los Angeles. The popular singer-actress-“Password” host is set to make her debut helming “Saturday Night Live” next month. (Photo: Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for Teen Vogue)

Keke has been in the public eye since childhood and successfully transitioned into a respected Hollywood actor and entertainer.

Impact on diversity and representation in Hollywood

Representation in the entertainment industry is important to Keke, telling Lady Gunn that it “allows us to know that we’ve been seen.” She also cares passionately about diversity:

“America is diverse. America was built on immigrants, so it ain’t just me, the Black girl, who cares. It’s all of us out here, and I want the world to see that… We all have to care about each other for things to really move.”

Influence on Gen Z and future generations

By advocating for diverse workplaces, Keke has raised awareness and encouraged organizations to adopt inclusive policies. This may impact Generation Z and future generations as they enter the world of work.

Keke Palmer’s legacy in the entertainment industry

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – JULY 07: Keke Palmer speaks onstage during Day 3 of the 2024 ESSENCE Festival of Culture presented by Coca-Cola at Caesars Superdome on July 07, 2024 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Josh Brasted/Getty Images for ESSENCE) – Credit: Photo Josh Brasted / Getty Images

With a career spanning more than two decades, Keke has made an undisputable mark on pop culture. She has also influenced artists in various genres, including Sza, who performed on “Saturday Night Live” the night she hosted. Sza said on X:

“Keke Palmer is the most talented person I’ve ever met… no funny [expletive]. Kinda scary but also inspiring… not actually sure she’s human. Need more recon. Will report back soon.”

As the first African-American woman to play in “Cinderella” on Broadway and a passionate advocate for diversity and representation, Keke continues to inspire the next generation of entertainers. Her deep connection with audiences has already prompted enormous brands in the beauty industry to work with Keke. The actor holds the title of Chief Brand Officer of Revlon’s Creme of Nature and will likely continue to represent companies that celebrate Black beauty.

Keke Palmer FAQs:

How many biological children does Keke Palmer have?

In real life, Keke gave birth to a son Leodis “Leo” Andrellton on Feb. 25, 2023. As of January 2025, he is her only biological child.

Why is Keke Palmer so famous?

Perhaps Keke’s crowning achievement so far is becoming the youngest person and first African-American woman to play Cinderella in the Broadway musical adaption. She also has a glittering movie and TV career, known for her roles in “True Jackson, VP,” “Hustlers” and the “Ice Age” film series. You might also be a fan of Keke as the co-host of the popular NBC game show “Password.”

Who is the father of Keke Palmer’s baby?

Keke’s ex-boyfriend, Darius Jackson, is the father of her son Leo.

What is Keke Palmer’s net worth?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Keke is worth $7.5 million.