Keke Palmer named chief brand officer of Revlon’s Creme of Nature

In her first C-suite role, Keke Palmer will be legacy haircare brand Creme of Nature's first-ever chief brand officer.

Maiysha Kai
Oct 15, 2024
Keke Palmer attends the 2024 ESSENCE Festival Of Culture™ Presented By Coca-Cola® at Ernest N. Morial Convention Center on July 07, 2024 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Erika Goldring/Getty Images for ESSENCE)

“Big boss” Keke Palmer can now add “C-suite exec” to her already lengthy resume. As reported by Women’s Wear Daily (WWD), the multihyphenate is joining forces with legacy haircare brand Creme of Nature as its first-ever chief brand officer.

“Keke will be instrumental in shaping how we communicate our overall brand to the end consumer,” said Chandra Coleman, head of marketing for hair and personal care brands at Revlon. “[H]er creative input will be invaluable as we strive to innovate and stay ahead in the market.”

The full scope of Palmer’s new gig remains unknown, but both the entertainer and the 48-year-old haircare brand now owned by Revlon were born in Chicago. Palmer, who has debuted a range of memorable hair transformations in recent years, recalls being raised with an affinity for the brand’s products.

“I grew up with Creme of Nature — it’s one of those brands that has always been there not just among my family, but my community,” said Palmer in a statement. Now, the brand is hoping the star will amplify its appeal to a new generation of consumers.

“We wanted to work with someone who truly understands hair and is more than a face for our campaigns,” Coleman explained. “[Palmer’s] authentic voice and deep understanding of our audience will help us craft messages that truly connect with our consumers.”

Those messages will reportedly lean into Palmer’s natural talents as a storyteller; a skill set she is eager to bring to her new role.

“I’ve been in the entertainment industry for 20 years, and I’ve loved storytelling in that way,” said Palmer in a statement. “To have the opportunity to do it at this scale with Creme of Nature — it speaks to what the brand is doing in a way that not many others can claim, and I’m excited to bridge the gap between a legacy brand and how it’s coming back to the forefront for a new generation.”

As noted by WWD, Palmer’s new role comes after her successful brand ambassador runs with Olay, supplement brand Olly and more. It also arrives less than two years after parent company Revlon exited Chapter 11 bankruptcy, with several rebranding efforts now in play. With Palmer’s first C-suite role, she hopes to bring not only a new face but new energy to a long-established name in the textured haircare space, while continuing to expand her career.

“Being able to continue to evolve past being the talent and the person who’s asking for opportunities to being the person who’s giving them, is something I’ve been working at,” she said.

