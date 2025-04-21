President Trump calls out ‘Radical Left Lunatics’ and resurrects 2020 election grievances in Easter message

President Donald Trump delivered an unusual Easter message to his perceived political enemies, expressing his greatest hits of grievances, including U.S. immigration policy and lies about the 2020 presidential election being stolen.

After initially posting a brief Easter message on behalf of himself and First Lady Melania Trump on his social media platform, Truth Social, minutes later, Trump posted another message to Democrats.

“Happy Easter to all, including the Radical Left Lunatics who are fighting and scheming so hard to bring Murderers, Drug Lords, Dangerous Prisoners, the Mentally Insane, and well-known MS-13 Gang Members and Wife Beaters, back into our Country,” wrote Trump, whose administration is currently in battle in federal courts over his attempts to deport hundreds, if not thousands of undocumented people in the United States.

On Saturday, the U.S. Supreme Court temporarily halted the Trump administration from deporting Venezuelans held in Texas accused of being a part of the Tren de Aragua gang. As a result of legal setbacks for the administration in its efforts to enact mass deportations, as Trump promised to do during the 2024 election, the president also wished a happy Easter to what he described as “WEAK and INEFFECTIVE Judges and Law Enforcement Officials who are allowing this sinister attack on our Nation to continue, an attack so violent that it will never be forgotten!”

As he often does, President Trump also took aim at his predecessor and former presidential opponent, President Joe Biden. Biden defeated Trump in the 2020 election and eventually dropped out of the 2024 election after Biden delivered an overwhelmingly poor performance in a June 27, 2024, presidential debate against Trump.

Referring to Biden as “Sleepy Joe,” President Trump accused the 46th president of “purposefully” allowing “millions of CRIMINALS to enter our Country, totally unvetted and unchecked, through an Open Borders Policy that will go down in history as the single most calamitous act ever perpetrated upon America.”

Trump said Biden was “by far, our WORST and most Incompetent President” and “a man who had absolutely no idea what he was doing.” The 47th president continued his criticism of Biden by resurrecting his long-held grievance over losing the 2020 election to Biden, who continues to hold the record for the most votes by any presidential candidate in U.S. history, with more than 81 million people casting ballots for him and former Vice President Kamala Harris.

“But to him…and to all of the people who CHEATED in the 2020 Presidential Election in order to get this highly destructive Moron Elected, I wish you, with great love, sincerity, and affection, a very Happy Easter!!!” said Trump.

Despite Trump’s years-long claims that the 2020 election was “stolen” from him as a result of voter fraud, there is no evidence to support his claims. Trump and his legal team lost dozens of court lawsuits attempting to overturn the election in several states. As a result of Trump’s false claims, thousands of his supporters infamously rioted at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. Many of them assaulted law enforcement officers, and vandalized and breached the Capitol building in an effort to stop Congress from certifying the 2020 election results.

Trump faced impeachment and criminal indictments for his actions; however, Republicans in the U.S. Senate acquitted Trump after an impeachment trial, and the charges against Trump for his actions related to Jan. 6 (with the exception of a Georgia prosecution once led by Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis) have been dropped as a result of his 2024 election win. Department of Justice policy states that a sitting U.S. president cannot be criminally prosecuted.