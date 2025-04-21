Storm Reid: Actress and advocate for diversity in entertainment

Storm Reid has been in the business for well over 10 years now, with a whole heap of critically acclaimed performances already on her resume. She’s also famous for her collaborations with major brands, speaking out about representation and other important issues and challenging standards in the entertainment industry.

Learn more about this shining star, including Storm Reid’s movies and TV shows, her background and her advocacy.

Cultural background and heritage

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 27: Storm Reid attends the 2025 ESSENCE Black Women In Hollywood Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on February 27, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Leon Bennett/Getty Images for ESSENCE) – Credit: Photo Leon Bennett / Getty Images

Storm Reid was born July 1, 2003, in Atlanta, Georgia. Her father is of Jamaican and African-American descent, and her mother has African-American and European-American ancestry.

Influence of identity on career choices

Storm often chooses movies and TV shows that tell Black narratives. In Ava DuVernay’s “When They See Us,” Storm plays the character Lisa, who is in a relationship with one of the Central Park Five, five African-American teenagers falsely convicted of raping a white woman in New York City.

Representation in media

Talking to InStyle magazine, Storm says that she chooses projects as opportunities to “represent people and situations that are underrepresented.” With her mother and sister, she co-founded A Seed & Wings, a production company that ensures more quality roles for Black performers.

Advocacy for diversity in entertainment

Storm Reid attends the Los Angeles premiere of HBO’s “The Last of Us” at Regency Village Theatre on January 09, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rodin Eckenroth/WireImage)

Fans love Storm for challenging industry norms and trying to make the film and TV industries more positive places.

Impact on industry standards

Storm has been outspoken about improving standards in the entertainment industry, especially for African-American women. For example, she’s said that there is still work to be done to make TV and movie sets an inclusive environment for Black hair. With her huge following, comments like these can make an impact on the industry and encourage studios to make positive changes.

Changing narratives in film and television

One of Storm’s most famous roles is Meg Murray in Disney’s “A Wrinkle In Time,” based on the book by Madeline L’Engle. The movie, also orchestrated by Ava DuVernay, was the first with a $100 million budget directed by an African-American female, which marked a significant shift in the entertainment industry.

When promoting the movie, Storm said:

“We’re all inspiring girls of color and African-American people to see that they’re powerful, and to know they can be on screen — that they’re not just a stereotype, and they can so much more powerful they can see and believe.”

Notable performances

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MAY 06: Storm Reid attends The 2024 Met Gala Celebrating “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion” at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 06, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images) – Credit: Photo Dia Dipasupil / Getty Images

Despite being so young, Storm has already had an impressive career in the entertainment industry. There’s plenty more for fans to get excited about, too, including a Storm Reid and Teyana Taylor collaboration and a new series she executive produced called “Jazzy Jumpers.”

Breakout roles

After appearing in the TV show “A Cross to Bear,” Storm transitioned to the big screen, featuring in the 2012 movie “12 Years a Slave” and the 2016 superhero flick “Sleight.” From there, she took on leading roles, starring in “A Wrinkle in Time” alongside Oprah Winfrey, Reese Witherspoon and Mandy Kaling.

Early accolades for her acting include Storm Reid’s Rising Star Award at the 2nd annual BETher Awards Dinner.

Critical acclaim and recognition

One of Storm’s most revered roles is as Gia Bennet in “Euphoria,” the HBO series that also stars Zendaya. (Storm will not star in “Euphoria” season 3.) She also demanded attention after appearing in “The Last of Us” episode “Left Behind,” which aired in 2023. Storm won both a Primetime Emmy and a Black Reel Award for her role.

Storm is one of theGrio’s prominent Black actors you should know.

Collaborations and partnerships

MARTHA’S VINEYARD, MASSACHUSETTS – AUGUST 08: Storm Reid attends the panel for “Jazzy Jumpers” during the 21st Annual Martha’s Vineyard African American Film Festival on August 08, 2023 in Martha’s Vineyard, Massachusetts. (Photo by Nick Hunt/Getty Images for MVAAFF) – Credit: Photo Nick Hunt / Getty Images

Like other celebrities, Storm has partnered with various organizations over the years, especially in the beauty industry.

KISS Colors & Care initiative

In 2024, the textured hair brand KISS Colors & Care announced Storm as its latest brand ambassador, with the star saying she was excited to work with the company and celebrate “confidence, self-expression and the beauty of diversity.” Through the partnership, Storm hopes to inspire other people to embrace the “uniqueness” of their beauty and “express themselves fearlessly.”

Other significant projects

Storm is a brand ambassador for Prada and has appeared in many of the company’s advertising campaigns. She also designs a swimwear line with PacSun and has previously worked with New Balance.

Role model for aspiring actors

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 28: Storm Reid speaks at the USC Dramatic Arts Drama Center Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony and Grand Opening at USC School of Dramatic Arts’ Drama Center on March 28, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images) – Credit: Photo Amy Sussman / Getty Images

As well as being a popular movie star, Storm has become a role model for those wanting to enter the industry.

Empowering the next generation

According to Bombshell, Storm is a positive influence on young and aspiring actors and actresses because of her poise, intelligence and advocacy on social issues:

“She constantly uses her platform to speak out on public issues including misrepresentation and less diversity in Hollywood. She is also an advocate for mental wellness and women’s empowerment.”

Inspiring diverse talent

Storm Reid often talks about representation in Hollywood and works with creatives who promote diversity, such as Ava DuVernay. Talking about her role in “A Wrinkle in Time,” she says:

“Representation is everything. If I was younger, if I saw Meg as myself, Meg would empower me and inspire me, and make me feel like I could save the world. So to have those characters and to be able to be that for young African-American girls or just young people in general is really empowering.”

Personal insights and philosophy

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – APRIL 16: Storm Reid attends the premiere of Amazon MGM Studios’ “Challengers” at Westwood Village Theater on April 16, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Monica Schipper/Getty Images) – Credit: Photo Monica Schipper / Getty Images

Here are some quotes from Storm about diversity and inclusion and how she juggles a successful career as an activist.

Views on diversity and inclusion

“Diversity should be forever; it should be a normal thing.”

“I just feel like women should be treated equally, not only in this industry but in all industries, because unfortunately we’re not.”

Balancing career and activism