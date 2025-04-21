Todric McGee, 21-year-old college football player in Missouri, dies after possible ‘accidental self-inflicted’ gunshot wound

A college football player in Missouri died over the weekend following what authorities think may have been an accidental self-inflicted gunshot wound.

On Saturday, April 19, Missouri State University (MSU) Athletics Communications announced in a release that Todric McGee died in the wee hours of Saturday, April 19, after succumbing to his injuries following a gunshot wound that occurred at his residence. He was 21 years old.

“The Missouri State University family is mourning the loss of senior football player Todric McGee after he passed away early Saturday (April 19) at a Springfield hospital from injuries he sustained on Friday at his local residence,” the release began.

Police told The Springfield News-Leader that while responding to a well-being call on the morning of Friday, April 18, officers found McGee suffering from what they suspect was a “possible accidental self-inflicted gunshot wound.”

The college athlete was then transported to a local hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries. The investigation into his death is ongoing, according to MSU athletics.

The Wichita, Kan., native and Bears safety was entering his fifth season with the Missouri State football program. According to the release, he was the starting safety in the 2023 and 2024 seasons and even earned All-Conference honors in 2023. His 2024 season ended after he suffered an injury during the fifth game, per The Springfield News-Leader. The college senior was majoring in Exercise & Movement Science.

“On behalf of the university and our entire department, we want to express our condolences to Todric’s family, friends, and teammates,” said Missouri State Director of Athletics Patrick Ransdell in a statement. “This tragedy has shaken our football program to the core, and we want them to know we are here to support them in every way possible at this extremely difficult time.”

According to Ransdell, grief counseling services have been made available for staff and student-athletes.

“Our football family is in shock and in mourning at the loss of Todric,” said Bears head football coach Ryan Beard. “We ask everyone to please respect the privacy of his family and our MoState football team at this time as we begin the healing process. Join us in praying for Todric and the people who loved him.”

McGee had been a graduate of Wichita Northwest High School, where he also played football. His former high school football program said they were “heartbroken” to announce the news in a post on X.

“Please keep his mother Stephanie and sister Tahlia in your thoughts and prayers as well as the many family and friends he had. He was an amazing young man with a heart of gold! RIP Todric,” the post added.