Lizzo shares how she lost weight and shuts down Ozempic drug rumors: ‘Find out what works for you’

Lizzo, the singer and flutist behind Billboard chart-toppers like “Truth Hurts” and “About Damn Time,” has shared a lot with the public about her journey in music and life. One life journey that the public has been specifically interested in is Lizzo’s weight loss journey. After hitting the music scene and not allowing her weight and people’s negative perceptions of it to be an obstacle to her success, the singer went through a major transformation. This year Lizzo began to show tremendous weight loss, leading the general public to assume she was using popular and trendy weight loss drugs like Ozempic. The singer famously, and hilariously, dressed up like a box of Ozempic for Halloween in the midst of the rumors.

According to Page Six, in an Instagram Live on Tuesday, April 22, Lizzo denied using drugs like Ozempic or Mounjaro, instead sharing with her fans about how she worked off the weight the old-fashioned way, “calories in versus calories out.”

“If I do something sweet, it’s gotta be with some sort of, like, carb. I’ll have, like, almond butter and toast. So, everybody’s body is different. Find out what works for you,” shared the “Good As Hell” songstress.

Lizzo also shared that she realized how many calories she was taking in a day by consuming drinks from places like Starbucks, which forced her to start counting calories, something she acknowledged isn’t always the most healthy practice.

Lizzo, born Melissa Jefferson, also noted how managing her anxiety and mental health has had a positive impact on her weight loss journey.

“I’ve been working to get my anxiety under control for years. And then I decided that I want to release and I’m ready to stop waiting to be myself, like, fully and be happy, And I meditated. I calmed myself down. And I isolated a little bit — but not, like, made myself lonely, not the way I used to when I was depressed. I isolated myself in a mindful way where I had no distractions,” a decision made because Lizzo also claims she was prone to distracting herself with less than stellar behaviors like food, alcohol, and people.

Ultimately, Lizzo said her weight loss journey, which has allowed her to lose nearly 16 percent of her body fat, was about taking stock of what she was putting into her body and dedicating herself to herself.

“I just focused on me.”