10 iconic Black vampires to sink your teeth into if ‘Sinners’ got you hooked

As fans continue to discover Ryan Coogler’s new film “Sinners,” and the new Black vampires it has ushered into pop culture, they remind us that when it comes to fangs, Black people have been running the night.

From the legendary “Blacula” to the flamboyant “Vampire in Brooklyn” to the southern and refined “Interview with a Vampire” to the steely undead of blockbuster franchises like “Blade” and beyond, Black vampires have managed to carve out a unique niche in fantasy horror and have done so with tremendous flair.

While they didn’t officially arrive on the scene until 1972, they have more than made up for the late entrance in film and television. Some are terrifying, while some are more amusing, but all are immortal icons with their Blackness on full display.

So, if you’re looking for more Black vampires to sink your teeth into, look no further than the list below. We’ve gathered some of the most legendary Black vampires throughout pop culture.

Blacula

Though vampires have been stalking the night for centuries, the first feature film to star a Black one was 1972’s “Blacula,” an African prince (William Marshall) who embarks on a fateful trip to Transylvania. He’s the first, but he’s also a quality representation.

Ganja & Hess

The 1973 film “Ganja & Hess” is a cult classic about a wealthy anthropologist, Dr. Hess Green (Duane Jones), who returns home from a trip to Africa with a poisoned dagger that turns him and his assistant’s wife, Ganja (Marlene Clark), into immortal lovers.

Maximillian

Eddie Murphy and Angela Bassett shine in 1995’s “Vampire in Brooklyn.” The campy horror film tells the story of detective Rita Veder (Bassett) who, while investigating a string of murders, crosses paths with a suave Caribbean man named Maximillian (Murphy) who has a little something up his sleeve to hide.

Blade

Not all vampires are “full-fledged,” some are more of a half-breed situation, like the iconic Eric Brooks in 1998’s “Blade.” In the action-packed movie, Brooks, played by Wesley Snipes, is on a mission to avenge his mother’s death and rid the world of vampires.

Queen Akasha

In 2002’s “Queen of the Damned,” a vampire rock star is reaching new heights with his music until it accidentally awakens the queen of all vampires, Queen Akasha (Aaliyah) and drives her to make him her king. “Queen of Damned” is a fun one chock full of early aughts style.

Laurent

The “Twilight” mania of the late 2000s was a time to behold. While the vampires sparkle under the sun in the blockbuster franchise, they are also diverse! The series introduced us to Laurent (Edi Gathegi), a nomadic vampire and a member of a rival coven with locs, no shirt, and a surprising amount of mercy for a vampire.

Tara Thorton

Another modern vampire who deserves major props would be Tara Thornton (Rutina Wesley) from the HBO hit series “True Blood,” which follows the goings-on of locals living in fictional swampy Bon Temps, La., at a time when vampires and other supernatural beings are fighting for their rights. While Tara starts the series among the living, she remains a dynamic no-sh*t taking force to be reckoned with.

Marcel Gerard

Much of vampire lore revolves around a so-called “original” vampire. The CW’s “The Originals” dives headfirst into that lore when the original vampire returns home to New Orleans to investigate rumors. Among the vampires he creates are Marcel Gerard (Charles Michael Davis), a former slave who has since become the king of the Big Easy’s underground supernatural world.

Louis de Pointe du Lac

What can we say? Vampires seem to love them some Louisiana. The late Anne Rice’s classic novel “Interview with a Vampire,” famously set in New Orleans, was recently rebooted by AMC as a series that has received critical acclaim and fan praise. Most strikingly, it reimagines the story’s lead character, Louis de Pointe du Lac, with whom the legendary interview is conducted, as a Black man.