Patrick Mahomes explains why he cut his ‘nappy’ hair and the internet has some thoughts

Patrick Mahomes is sporting a new ‘do: a shorter, sleeker cut on top with a slight fade around the sides and back.

The 29-year-old NFL quarterback opened up about what inspired him to cut his curls, which he had historically refused to cut until now, during a recent virtual interview with Todd Leabo of Sports Radio 810 WHB.

According to the Kansas City Chiefs’ player, part of the reason he wouldn’t cut his hair before was superstition about his team’s Super Bowl-winning streak. However, the team lost to the Philadelphia Eagles during Super Bowl LIX.

“Yeah, I mean, I’ve been wanting to do it for a while but it was kind of one of those superstitions,” Mahomes said. “I kept winning the Super Bowl, which is a good thing but I don’t want to cut the hair while I was doing it. I told everyone during the season, win or lose I’m getting a haircut. That’s enough. I’m very excited.”

He added that, looking back at footage from his days with longer hair, he “can’t believe you guys let me keep that nappy hair for so long.”

Mahomes said he looks “way better” with shorter hair and intends to keep it that way “going forward.”

Believe it or not, the reactions to his new hair and his reasoning behind it have been mixed. While many of the pro footballers’ fans are celebrating the fresh spring cut, some appear to prefer the longer hair. Then there are others who take issue with the use of the word “nappy” in public.

A user on X said, “Referring to your NATURAL hair as “nappy?” Really? Unbelievable.”

A debate around whether Mahomes, who identifies as biracial and has a Black father and white mother, could even consider his hair texture as “nappy” has also kicked off. To be clear the term when refering to hair is a deragtory one usally used to describe hair with extremely tight curls or kinks.

“Oh no. Mahomes out here thinking his hair was nappy?? Who has he [been] around. He [obviously] don’t know naps,” said one user on X.

Finally, there are those who see this as more ammunition to promote their team, the Philadelphia Eagles, and its Super Bowl-winning quarterback.

“Jalen Hurts would never,” a user wrote in a post on Threads.