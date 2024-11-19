Patrick Mahomes Super Bowl wins: Celebrating a Black athlete’s triumphs

You don’t have to be an American football fan to know the name Patrick Mahomes. The three-time Super Bowl champion, with his signature mohawk, distinctive voice and boyish grin, has cemented his legacy as one of the NFL’s most dominant quarterbacks — all before age 30.

He’s often praised for his dynamic field vision, sharp decision-making abilities and versatility. At 6 ’2, 225 pounds, Patrick has the strength to slingshot a 31-yard dime with accuracy and ease — earning him the second-highest passer rating in NFL history for players with 1,500 passing attempts — and the agility to elude defensive pressure from inside the pocket. At the same time, he has a unique ability to read his opponents and make crucial split-second decisions.

While Patrick Mahomes’ Super Bowl wins are a testament to his unmatched talent, his leadership on and off the field has also won fans’ hearts. As proof, he’s been a member of the “TIME 100” three times, sealing his mark as one of the most influential athletes of all time. Plus, as one of the winningest Black quarterbacks in the league, Patrick is elevating Black culture and the representation of Black athletes across every sport and discipline.

Read on to learn more about one of America’s most adored quarterbacks, including his notable achievements and influence on and beyond the football field.

Biography of Patrick Mahomes

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – OCTOBER 27: Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs jogs to the the line of scrimmage after a timeout in the third quarter of a game against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium on October 27, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Chiefs defeated the Raiders 27-20. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images) – Credit: Photo Ethan Miller / Getty Images

Patrick Mahomes was born on Sept. 17, 1995, in Tyler, Texas, to Randi Martin (mother) and Pat Mahomes (father). He was immersed in sports at an early age, as his father played Major League Baseball (MLB) as a pitcher for 11 seasons.

Naturally, Patrick followed in his father’s footsteps early on, exhibiting a strong throwing arm as a pitcher. He excelled in baseball, leaving high school as the number 35 overall prospect in Texas with a 93-mile-per-hour fastball and a 16-strikeout no-hitter under his belt.

But football would ultimately capture his heart and reign supreme as his chosen sport. As a kid, Patrick idolized quarterbacks who combined speed and agility with superior arm talent, like Brett Favre, Aaron Rodgers and Michael Vick.

Here are a few key highlights from his senior year in high school that helped him secure a football scholarship at Texas Tech University:

4,619 total passing yards

355.3 passing yards per game

50 passing touchdowns

940 rushing yards

287 completions

As the Red Raiders’ QB, Patrick Mahomes amassed 11,252 passing yards and set multiple records, including 734 yards in a single game against Oklahoma and the second-most single-game pass attempts during the same match-up. He also earned various awards like the Samm Baugh Trophy in 2016, given to the top college passer in the country each year.

After a stellar junior year at Texas Tech, Patrick was selected 10th overall by the Kansas City Chiefs in the 2017 NFL draft. He debuted as the starter on December 31, 2017, against the Denver Broncos, which resulted in a 27-24 win. Since then, Patrick has led the franchise to six consecutive AFC Championship Game and four Super Bowl appearances, resulting in three Super Bowl titles.

Patrick Mahomes claims the no. 1 spot in the NFL Top 100 Rankings

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – OCTOBER 27: Patrick Mahomes #15 and DeAndre Hopkins #8 of the Kansas City Chiefs talk in the second quarter of a game against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium on October 27, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images) – Credit: Photo Christian Petersen / Getty Images

The standout QB, Patrick Mahomes, isn’t only number one based on his stats or records. He’s also been ranked number one in the eyes of his peers. Every season, current players vote to determine the top 100 players in the league based on their performance from the previous season. The results are then announced live on the NFL network for fans and players alike to witness.

Mahomes earned the coveted top spot and silver trophy twice. The first time was in 2021, following a noteworthy season in which he threw 4,839 yards, led the Chiefs to the playoffs and earned a Pro Bowl nomination. The 2023 honor came on the heels of a Super Bowl win against the Philadelphia Eagles, where he also won Super Bowl MVP.

Only now-retired Tom Brady has topped the list more, with his legendary career as the New England Patriots quarterback earning him four number-one spots.

Patrick Mahomes named AFC Offensive Player of the Month and Week

Patrick Mahomes (Getty Images) – Credit: Photo by /

Patrick Mahomes has led the Kansas City Chiefs to six back-to-back AFC championships, touting a 15-3 record in his postseason career. But he doesn’t only stun stadiums of fans in marquee games. Patrick delivers stellar performances in regular season games — like pitching the 54-yard score to Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Xavier Worthy in a recent game — earning him AFC Offensive Player of the Month and Week honors multiple times.

One of his most notable wins came following a dominant performance in 2023 against the Las Vegas Raiders. He led the Chiefs back from an early deficit, completing 27 out of 34 passes for 298 yards and two touchdowns. This marked the QB’s 10th time winning AFC Offensive Player of the Week honors, setting a new record for the Kansas City franchise.

But Mahomes’ influence and accolades extend beyond the football field. Through his foundation, 15 and the Mahomies, he and his wife, Brittany, are dedicated to improving children’s lives by supporting initiatives that target health, wellness and communities in need.

Some of their key initiatives and accomplishments include:

Delivering a multi-year partnership and $1.6 million contribution to the Boys & Girls Clubs of America to help 300 youth attend each year at no cost

Awarding $615,000 in grants to 19 charitable organizations at the fourth annual 15 and the Mahomies Foundation Gala

Partnering with Youth Volunteer Corps to create the “Volunteer for 15” program, which inspired youth to log 23,000 volunteer hours last summer

Thanks to his impactful contributions to local and national organizations, Patrick Mahomes has been named a two-time Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year nominee for the Kansas City Chiefs — arguably the most prestigious NFL honor as it exemplifies an athlete’s greatness on and off the field.

Patrick Mahomes Super Bowl wins

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes holds the Vince Lombardi Trophy after the NFL Super Bowl 58 football game against the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday in Las Vegas. The Chiefs won 25-22. (Photo: Ashley Landis/AP)

With four Super Bowl appearances in five years, Patrick Mahomes has had a legendary run as the starting quarterback for the Kansas City Chiefs. But he didn’t do it alone. With coach Andy Reid’s strategic guidance and significant contributions from key players like tight end Travis Kelce, defensive tackle Chris Jones, wide receivers Tyreek Hill and Mecole Hardman and kicker Harrison Butker, the team now has three additional Lombardi Trophies.

Patrick Mahomes claimed the victory in Super Bowl LIV, LVII and LVIII as the Kansas City Chiefs starting QB. The 2020 win was the franchise’s first Super Bowl win in 50 years and coach Andy Reid’s first in his career as head coach.

Let’s break down each of Patrick Mahomes’ Super Bowl wins:

1. Super Bowl LIV (2020)

Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs celebrates after defeating San Francisco 49ers 31-20 in Super Bowl LIV at Hard Rock Stadium on February 02, 2020 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

The first of Patrick Mahomes’ Super Bowl wins was a hard-fought 31-20 victory against the San Francisco 49ers, securing the Chiefs’ first championship since 1970. Patrick persevered through two costly interceptions, numerous failed pass attempts and the number-one defense in the league to clinch the championship game and become the third Black QB ever to win a Super Bowl.

With a deficit in the double digits, Patrick made a dramatic comeback to take over the lead in the final few minutes. The game turned in the Chiefs’ favor after a couple of short touchdown passes to tight end Travis Kelce and running back Damien Williams to take the lead. Finally, with less than three minutes to go in the game, Mahomes threw to Williams again, this time setting him up for a 38-yard touchdown run that sealed the victory.

Patrick closed the game with 286 yards and three touchdowns, leading to a 78.1 passer rating. This included 44 passing yards to wide receiver Tyreek Hill and 38 to wide receiver Sammy Watkins. With his dominant performance, he was named the Super Bowl MVP, becoming the second Black and youngest QB to earn the title.

2. Super Bowl LVII (2023)

KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI – DECEMBER 31: Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs runs onto the field before the game against the Cincinnati Bengals at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on December 31, 2023 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images) – Credit: Photo Jamie Squire / Getty Images

Three years later, Patrick Mahomes went head-to-head with Jalen Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles, making history as the first Black quarterback to face off in the Super Bowl. The Chiefs QB delivered a remarkable performance to pull off a 38-35 victory over the Eagles and guided his team to another Super Bowl title.

But it didn’t come easy. The Chiefs trailed 24-14 at halftime, and Patrick aggravated a high-ankle sprain late in the first half, jeopardizing his performance. But, once again, he demonstrated his resilience and poise, playing through the injury and throwing for 182 yards and three touchdown passes.

Minutes after Rihanna headlined one of the most-watched Super Bowl halftime performances , Patrick started the second half with a 10-play, 75-yard drive. After passing for 93 yards, throwing two touchdowns and rushing for 44 yards, Patrick delivered an epic drive that led to a dramatic, game-winning field goal by Harrison Butker.

Yet again, Patrick took home the coveted Super Bowl MVP title, joining the ranks of other legendary QBs — like Joe Montana and Tom Brady — who have won the award multiple times.

3. Super Bowl LVIII (2024)

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) celebrates after the NFL Super Bowl 58 football game against the San Francisco 49ers, Sunday, Feb. 11, 2024, in Las Vegas. The Kansas City Chiefs won 25-22 against the San Francisco 49ers. (Photo by John Locher, AP)

In a back-to-back Super Bowl appearance, the Chiefs met the 49ers at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada, where Patrick Mahomes’ Super Bowl win streak continued. After struggling offensively in the first half, including taking two sacks, Patrick delivered a clutch performance to clinch a repeat victory over the 49ers in Super Bowl 2024 . He ended the game with 333 passing yards, 66 rushing yards and two touchdowns.

Starting the second half with a 10-3 deficit, Patrick remained composed under pressure — leading to a touchdown pass that gave the Chiefs their first lead of the game. Ultimately, his precise short passes, clutch scrambles and game-winning drive in overtime helped rally the team to victory — earning him yet another Super Bowl MVP honor and putting him in rarefied air among other NFL greats.

Patrick Mahomes Super Bowl record

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) cheers during the second half of an NFL divisional round playoff football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023, in Kansas City, Mo. The Kansas City Chiefs won 27-20.(AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

Patrick Mahomes boasts a 3-1 record in the Super Bowl. In his second Super Bowl appearance in 2021, Patrick and the Chiefs were defeated 31-9 by Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Tampa Bay’s defense held the Chiefs to zero touchdowns, a rare occurrence for Patrick, who averages two passing touchdowns per game.

But Patrick Mahomes’ Super Bowl wins and losses don’t begin to tell the story of the legendary QB’s talent, leadership and permanence in the game. With the 2024 NFL season well underway, Patrick Mahomes will undoubtedly make a run for Super Bowl LIX and his fourth Lombardi Trophy.

Patrick Mahomes: A legacy in the making

Patrick Mahomes is just getting started forging his legacy in the NFL. His formidable athleticism, strong leadership skills and a keen eye for accuracy have crystallized his spot among the NFL elites and paved the way for future successes in the sport.

But he’s more than an athlete. Patrick also uses his voice and platform to advocate for racial justice and other social causes, including public statements advocating for police reform and condemning racism in the league. He’s also overcome criticism of Black quarterbacks and acknowledged how current Black QBs — including Lamar Jackson, Jalen Hurts and Kyler Murray — are deploying both intelligence and athleticism to counter long-held stereotypes and elevate the position and overall game.

As one of the few Black QBs in the league’s history, the power of Patrick’s voice and representation can’t be understated. Beyond his record-breaking career, his talent, resilience and leadership inspire future generations of Black athletes to excel in sports and other arenas. He’ll be revered for his cultural impact, on and off the field, for years to come.