Kandi Burruss speaks out after ‘Othello’ is snubbed by Tony Awards: ‘Still beyond proud’

After the buzzy Broadway revival of “Othello” starring Denzel Washington as the titular character and Jake Gyllenhaal was shut out of this year’s Tony Award nominations, producer Kandi Burruss isn’t hiding her disappointment.

When the 2025 Tony Awards nominations were announced on Thursday, May 1, the Shakespeare classic, produced by “The Real Housewives of Atlanta” alum and her husband, Todd Tucker, and directed by Kenny Leon, was noticeably absent from the list.

“Well y’all… Othello didn’t get the Tony nomination,” Burruss began in a post on Instagram that included two snaps of her with Washington and the play’s lead producer Brian Moreland.

“Of course I’m disappointed,” she continued. “But I’m still beyond proud to be part of this phenomenal production. Every time I watch our cast, I’m blown away and inspired.”

Burruss said of the play’s A-list stars, Washington and Gyllenhaal (who plays “Iago”), “You both are delivering a masterclass in acting every single night. Truly unforgettable performances.”

Even though she admitted she’s disappointed, the Broadway producer, who also has other revivals like “The Wiz,” “The Piano Lesson,” and more under her belt, isn’t letting the snub deter her. She congratulated this year’s nominees before adding, “I’m already focused on what’s next. I’m not giving up on the dream.”

In the meantime, the award-winning songwriter said she has “Tell Me No” by Whitney Houston (co-written by Burruss) on repeat.

“It hits different today,” she quipped. “To anyone chasing a dream — don’t let a ‘no’ stop your yes. The journey continues.”

“Othello” opened on Broadway at the Ethel Barrymore Theatre on March 23. Despite mixed reviews, it has gone on to become a commercial success, smashing box office records, and bringing in millions. Within the first week, the play earned nearly $2.8 million, breaking the record for the highest weekly gross for a non-musical play. Although the play’s steep ticket prices have been criticized—tickets can cost more than $900—the show has had full houses.

Addressing the steep prices Leon told the Daily Mail, “People are paying what they think it’s worth.”

“A guy showed up the other night and he said, ‘I paid $921 for this ticket and you know what? I don’t want a cent back. I want to figure out how to come back.’”

While speaking to Entertainment Tonight, Washington reminded people that while the highest price for tickets is in the $900 region, there are also seats available for far less.

“I’ve been blessed beyond measure for a long time,” he added. “I’m not bragging, but I’ve been a part of sold-out shows before. God has blessed me with a great ability, and I’m humbled by the reaction and the response that we’re getting, and I’m humbled by the opportunity to… use my celebrity to help others. That’s what it’s about.”