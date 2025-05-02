Robert De Niro is supporting his transgender daughter, Airyn, after she comes out

Robert De Niro’s daughter has been receiving an outpouring of support and kind words following the reveal that she’s transgender, including from one person in particular: her father.

This week, the actor’s 29-year-old daughter, Airyn De Niro opened up about being trans, her life, family, and more in a profile for Them magazine.

While speaking to CNN about the profile, De Niro said, “I loved and supported Aaron as my son, and now I love and support Airyn as my daughter. I don’t know what the big deal is.”

The father of seven added, “I love all my children.”

De Niro shares Airyn, born in 1995, with actress Toukie Smith. The famous actor’s daughter shared insight into life as one of De Niro’s children.

“Obviously, no parent is perfect,” she said. “But I am grateful that both my parents agreed to keep me out of the limelight. They wanted it very private. They have told me they wanted me to have as much of a normal childhood as possible.”

The article arrived after paparazzi leaked rare images of her on an outing with her father, forcing her to navigate public scrutiny after relatively little public attention before. She told the publication she felt ready to tell her story on her own terms.

“There’s a difference between being visible and being seen,” the aspiring model and actress told Them. “I’ve been visible. I don’t think I’ve been seen yet.”

Others who have shown their support for Airyn include actress and transgender advocate Laverne Cox. After the “Clean Slate” star was named among Airyn’s biggest inspirations, she gave a heartfelt response in a video online.

“I’m deeply, deeply honored that I can be an inspiration for you,” the actress said, before adding that in these current times, she often struggles to know her impact.

Airyn has since responded to the outpouring of support, including offers to walk in fashion shows and consider movie roles, in a video message of her own posted Wednesday evening. The aspiring actress thanked Cox and others, including both of her parents, stating, “I could not have asked for better parents.”

“I just wanted to say thank you to everyone who sent me all their love and support, friends, family, strangers, old peers from school. Thank you for reaching out,” she said. “It means a lot.”

As for what’s next, Airyn said while she can’t accept the offers she’s received due to an injury she’s still recovering from, she’s focused on recovery and taking it one day at a time.

“I’m just going to take it easy and heal,” she said. “I’m just a girl, who likes to play her video games.”