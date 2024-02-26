Jodie Turner-Smith opens up about divorce from Joshua Jackson

Jodie Turner-Smith is in good spirits despite her separation from her husband of four years, actor Joshua Jackson. In a recently published interview with The Times, the “Queen & Slim” actress shared her perspective on the situation for the first time since the news broke.

“Sometimes things we really want to work just don’t end up working,” she explained in the interview, according to People magazine. “And that’s OK. The most important thing is that you choose what’s healthiest for you and your family and definitely your children.”

Jodie Turner-Smith attends a photocall during the Red Sea International Film Festival on Dec. 2, 2022, in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. (Photo by Eamonn M. McCormack/Getty Images for The Red Sea International Film Festival)

As previously reported by theGrio, news spread of the couple’s divorce filing in October 2023. Following nearly four years of marriage, the couple’s divorce documents cited that they had been separated since September 2023 and that Turner-Smith filed as a result of “irreconcilable differences.”

Within their time together, Turner-Smith and Jackson gave birth to their now three-year-old daughter Juno Rose Diana Jackson, who the actress and mother says played a part in her decision to divorce her husband.

“The bravest thing in the world is to recognize when something’s not working and to make a move, and I always want to set that kind of example for my daughter,” she said.

Though the couple may have faced some unknown challenges in their relationship, the British actress does not see their divorce as an opportunity for growth and self-reflection.

Recommended Stories

“I don’t think it’s a failure,” she continued of her marriage to Jackson. “We obviously had such a beautiful moment together. And now it’s time for a new moment for both of us. The big takeaway is that this is about just as much love and joy as it has always been. This is only about taking a step forward into a better life for everybody involved.”

Sharing her excitement about what’s to come, Turner-Smith also encouraged everyone to sit with themselves and think about if they’re being true to their most authentic selves.

“If the answer is no, then you have to make a move because I believe that there are visible scars from staying in places that are not good for us,” she advised. “And they don’t just affect us, they affect everybody around us.”

Never miss a beat: Get our daily stories straight to your inbox with theGrio’s newsletter.