Jodie Turner-Smith files for divorce from Joshua Jackson, husband of four years

Jodie Turner-Smith reportedly filed for divorce against her husband, Joshua Jackson. After nearly four years of marriage, Us Weekly reports that the “Queen & Slim” actress cited “irreconcilable differences” in her petition for divorce. These documents also revealed that the couple separated on Sept. 13.

Jodie Turner-Smith and Joshua Jackson attend the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 12, 2023, in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Leon Bennett/FilmMagic)

Romance rumors began to swirl between Turner-Smith and Jackson in October 2018, when the two were spotted together at Usher’s 40th birthday party. Since then, the pair’s relationship quickly progressed, unbeknownst to the public. It was only when Turner-Smith attended the Los Angeles premiere of her film “Queen & Slim” in 2019 that the duo made their romantic debut. A month later, it was confirmed that the two were secretly married after Turner-Smith proposed to the actor.

“Ah, I knew the moment she asked me[…]on New Year’s Eve,” said Jackson when asked if he knew the two would get married. “We were in Nicaragua, it was very beautiful and incredibly romantic. We were walking down the beach and she asked me to marry her!”

“When I first met my husband, we had a one-night stand,” said the actress in a 2021 appearance on “Late Night with Seth Meyers.” “We’re in a two, three-year, one-night stand now.”

She later told People magazine, “I think it’s really beautiful to be with someone who is so supportive and so loving. We’re so similar in so many ways. We’re like mirrors for each other. And I just really love that human being.”

In April 2020, the couple welcomed their now 3-year-old daughter, Janie. According to Us Weekly, Turner-Smith requested joint custody without spousal support in her petition for divorce.

Despite Jackson recently revealing that the couple’s relationship felt like love at first sight this past May and both made appearances together during September New York Fashion Week, speculations of a potential rift began when the two unfollowed and refollowed each other.

