So *this* is the Met Gala? 8 thoughts from a first-time carpet watcher

For the first time ever, I watched the Met Gala “red” carpet for the lewks, discussion, fashion, history and all that jazz. And as it turns out, for Rihanna. I didn’t even know I was looking at it for Rihanna until I was schooled about the fact that to watch the red carpet means that we’re all kind of watching for Rihanna. I suppose that’s debatable, but hey, I’m a first-timer here—I’m gullible.

All I’ve ever really known about the Met Gala was that it was the backdrop for the big heist in “Ocean’s 8,” which also featured Rihanna, and that Jason Derulo somehow became a running joke for falling down the stairs at the Met Gala in 2015, except Jason Derulo (am I the only one who has to repeat his name like he did in “Whatcha Say?”) didn’t fall down the steps nor was he even at the Met Gala in 2015. How he became synonymous with that meme is unclear, but until yesterday, THAT’S what I associated with the Met Gala. That and like, wild and zany outfits that I could appreciate more than like. With that said, I learned a ton by watching this first Met Gala and since sharing is caring, I’d like to share some of my thoughts and feelings with you.

1. I watched mostly because the lead-up to this Met Gala was very Black. The theme was “Superfine: Tailoring Black Style,” and I learned all kinds of things about Black dandyism. I knew the word dandy before—I love to tell people that I’m doing fine and dandy—but the history and lessons I learned were amazing and added to my Black card credit, which I’ve needed since it took me three weeks to see “Sinners.” I expected to see Black folks showing up and showing out in outfits that are a step past “casket sharp” in the Black community and let’s just say, mission accomplished.

2. With that said, I suppose I also think I expected a little…more? Maybe that’s my ignorance speaking, but it was almost like the Black people (really all the people of color) showed up to a different event with a different goal than our melanin-challenged counterparts. I saw Black folks dressed to the 9s in outfits that looked like they were straight out of an art exhibit (I’m still trying to figure out where to get the budget version of Damson Idris’ outfit so I can wear it to every HBCU graduation on the calendar).

But I also saw people wearing things that were clearly not inspired by the theme but seemed almost intentionally opposed to it; like they didn’t even try. That was unexpected for me. I spent weeks hearing about this theme and all of the chairs and all of the rollout and lessons, only to see so many folks basically rocking really expensive, boring dresses or suits. Point is, I originally thought everybody popped out based on the theme and well, I learned otherwise. Duly noted.

3. While I’ve never watched before, I get why people do. I might not understand all of the fashion on the carpet, but I definitely hit a few “OKAY!!” moments, while also scratching my head a few times. I also realized just how much I don’t fully appreciate high fashion. Like, I know that some of the outfits “ate” and all that because people kept saying it but I kind of didn’t understand why? I’m a person who likes art and I realize that fashion is art and that art is all about the person consuming it. With that said, there were very few outfits I saw that I could even remotely envision myself ever wearing. I’m a guy who still buys white tees out of the pack, though so don’t even listen to me.

4. I was informed that Anna Wintour kinda sorta has to sign off on all the things that make their way to the Gala. I would LOVE to see what doesn’t make it and why Ms. Wintour’s taste went in a certain direction.

5. What I didn’t realize was that the only part the public gets to see is the carpet. “Ocean’s 8” showed me that there’s dinner involved, but I actually am now curious what happens inside the gala and if anybody is actually able to use the bathroom in their insane outfits. Mostly though, I want to know if André 3000 had to take the piano off of his back to sit down and eat (assuming they were eating) or if there was a special back-less chair provided for 3000. Questions like that keep me up at night.

6. I know I said I know nothing about high fashion but I also kind of want to know what it feels like for a designer to turn me into an art piece. The kind of art that people will take pictures of me on a red carpet (or a blue one) for, so that everybody else looks me up on Getty Images. There are a few pictures of me on Getty but I’m trying to see what some high-fashion Black designer can do to make me pop out on Getty. I don’t know, it looks kind of fun to have all eyes on what you have on for hours. I’m trying to be in the room where it happens. Also, if I do ever get in that room, I’d like pants with a zipper. This is my new goal in life.

7. I’m definitely going to watch it next year. There was something very fun about communally watching with my colleagues as we peeped outfits and discussed them. I can’t say that I listened to all of the commentary, but I would also love to hear Cam’ron and Mase do commentary on folks’ outfits (in a positive way, of course).

8. Smoke and Stack from “Sinners” absolutely could have served as inspiration for somebody’s outfits…the Smokestack Twins were absolutely dandy until the end of “Sinners.”

