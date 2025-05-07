‘One of the greatest actors ever’: Spike Lee praises Denzel and drops trailer for their new movie together

There are few dynamic duos in Hollywood who demand attention quite like Spike Lee and Denzel Washington. Many of us can still recall the electric feeling of watching “He Got Game” or “Malcolm X,” and how their brilliant storytelling transported us to another place and time.

Now, fans of Brooklyn’s finest filmmaker and Money Earnin’ Mount Vernon’s very own no longer have to wait for fresh inspiration.

This week, Lee shared a first look at “Highest 2 Lowest,” his new action-thriller starring Washington, which also features A$AP Rocky, Jeffrey Wright, LaChanze, and even a cameo by Ice Spice. He wrote on Instagram:

“I Know U Have Been Waiting ‘HELLA LONG’ And Here Is DA TEASER TRAILER (Finally) For Da 5th Return Of D And LEE- HIGHEST 2 LOWEST. And Dat’s Da WASHINGTON/LEES FAMILY TRUTH, RUTH. YA-DIG? SHO-NUFF. STRAIGHT UP [FIRE]”

The mysterious teaser plays over James Brown’s hit “The Big Payback,” with Denzel Washington narrating a warning about the pursuit of money: “Can you handle it? All money ain’t good money.”

In a recent appearance on Carmelo Anthony’s podcast “7PM in Brooklyn,” Lee hinted at the film’s premise without revealing too much.

“Denzel plays a music mogul known as having the best ears in the business— and there’s a kidnapping,” Lee said. The movie is Lee’s reinterpretation of Akira Kurosawa’s 1963 classic “High and Low.”

Produced by the cult-favorite A24 studio, the film is sure to generate buzz in theaters and when it hits Apple TV+. Its release comes amid growing anticipation for another high-profile Black filmmaking duo’s project— Ryan Coogler and Michael B. Jordan’s “Sinners.”

“It’s like we were courtside in the Garden… it’s amazing! Incredible,” said Lee, praising Coogler and Jordan. “They doing their thing.”

Lee had nothing but love for Washington, telling Carmelo that their relationship has been a true creative blessing.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – APRIL 21: (L-R) Denzel Washington and Spike Lee attend The Entertainment Community Fund 2025 Gala at Marriot Marquis on April 21, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

“It’s a blessing,” he said, reflecting on their decades-long partnership, which includes “Mo’ Better Blues” and “Inside Man.” “I’m blessed to work with one of the greatest actors ever.”

Lee also shared that “Highest 2 Lowest” has been invited to screen at the Cannes Film Festival—on a meaningful date: May 19. That’s the same day “Do the Right Thing” premiered at Cannes in 1989, and also the birthday of Malcolm X.

“I believe in numerology. That’s very special to me,” Lee said.

“I’m very happy with the way the film turned out, and I’m looking forward to sharing it with the world.”

Check out the teaser trailer for “Highest 2 Lowest” below.