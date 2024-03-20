Jeffrey Wright, Denzel Washington to star in Spike Lee’s ‘High and Low’

Jeffrey Wright and Denzel Washington are on board for the next Spike Lee joint. “High and Low” is set to star the esteemed actors, with Apple Original Films co-financing the movie with A24.

Jeffrey Wright

As theGrio previously reported, “High and Low” is an adaptation of Akira Kurosawa’s crime thriller of the same name. The 1963 film starring Toshiro Mifune is itself an adaptation of the Ed McBain novel “King’s Ransom,” and is described as, “a potent thriller rich in class commentary, follows a wealthy industrialist targeted by kidnappers.”

Per Deadline’s report, it is “unclear” how closely Lee’s version will follow Kurosawa’s. Washington’s casting was previously announced, with many pointing out that the reunion of Washington and Lee marks their first project together since the 2006 film “Inside Man.” Washington starred in other Lee films, including “Mo’ Better Blues,” “Malcolm X” and “He Got Game.”

Wright joins amid major career success, fresh off a slew of nominations and wins this awards season for his starring turn in “American Fiction.” Details of his specific role in “High and Low” remain under wraps.

Accepting a Film Independent Spirit Award, Wright said in his speech, “It was a really vulnerable experience, and it’s probably the most vulnerable thing that I’ve ever done. The fact that it’s been received the way that it has by so many people whose work and lives I admire and respect so much, it has truly meant the world to me.”

The film is being developed and produced by A24, Escape Artists and Mandalay Pictures, per Deadline, with a script from Alan Fox and Lee.

Production is set to begin this month.

