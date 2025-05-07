Spartan College dean Dr. Cameisha Clark gunned down by ex-security guard on campus

This week, the Clark Atlanta University community is grieving the loss of one of its alumni, Dr. Cameisha Clark.

On May 2, Dr. Clark, who was the Dean of Student Affairs at Spartan College of Aeronautics and Technology in Inglewood, Ca., was killed in what officials describe as “an apparent act of workplace violence.” According to police, former Spartan security guard Jesse Figueroa returned to the campus in his uniform and opened fire on Dr. Clark and her assistant in what was reportedly an “execution-style” shooting before driving off.

After three days in the hospital, Dr. Clark passed from her injuries on Monday. Her assistant is still being treated for her wounds.

“This should never have happened [it’s a terrible instance of workplace violence,” Inglewood Mayor James Butts told KTLA 5. “It’s a tragedy for the school, for the family…two wonderful people so viciously harmed, our hearts go out to the families.”

“We are beyond devastated,” Clark’s family said, per NBC Los Angeles. “Cameisha’s life was taken from us far too soon, in an act of senseless violence that no woman should ever have to endure. She was an amazing person who didn’t deserve this. She was living her best life, doing the work she loved.”

Jesse Figueroa accused of killing Dr. Cameisha Clark in campus shooting (Photo: NBC LA)

Before moving to Los Angeles, Dr. Clark was an Atlanta native who received her bachelor’s (2011), master’s (2013), and educational doctorate (2020) degrees from Clark Atlanta University. The three-time CAU alumn was a member of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. through CAU’s Alpha Pi Chapter, a member of the university’s cheer team, and a strong advocate against gun violence.

“Cameisha was the most compassionate, loving, and fiercely loyal person. She was a radiant, joyful, driven, and compassionate woman who touched countless lives across the country from her hometown of Atlanta, GA, to LA,” her family continued.

Figueroa is currently in police custody, facing multiple felony charges by the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office, including one count of murder, one count of attempted murder, and possession of a firearm by a previously convicted felon. He is scheduled to have a court appearance on May 29.

“[Dr. Clark’s] legacy is defined not by the manner of her death, but by the extraordinary way she lived. She was a trailblazer and an inspiration,” her family’s statement concluded. “Cameisha uplifted everyone fortunate enough to cross her path. Her leadership, integrity, and deep sense of purpose helped shape futures of countless students from the campus of Clark Atlanta University to Spartan College. She believed in the potential of others even when they could not yet see it in themselves….Her presence was a gift, and the void left behind is immeasurable.”