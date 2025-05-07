Taraji P. Henson shares how she protects her peace: ‘Not dealing with anybody’s unhealed son’

Hats off to Taraji P. Henson for protecting her peace even if that means forgoing an ill-fated romance or two.

The 54-year-old actress opened up about protecting her peace and dating while discussing her look on Monday, May 5, outside the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York on the Met Gala’s blue carpet.

The “Color Purple” star arrived to celebrate the Met’s new exhibit “Superfine: Tailoring Black Style” and its annual fundraiser dressed in a custom Monse x Post-Imperial and Aquazzura look featuring a white corset mini dress under a cropped white tuxedo jacket complete with tails, a matching hat, and a cane.

“It’s paying homage to the Yoruba culture and the women who, you know, paid honors to a deity,” the “Empire” alum said of her look while speaking to Entertainment Tonight. “They wore whites because it represented transformation and spirituality, and … that’s where I am right now.”

Henson, a single mother of one who has been open about the challenges she’s faced in Hollywood, noted that she feels at peace with her station in life these days.

“I fought for the peace that I found now,” Henson continued. “I feel like I am at a transformation from the old me to the new me … I can’t explain it. It’s just an overwhelming feeling of peace.”

The actress then quipped, “Listen, I’m not dealing with anybody’s unhealed son … not ever, not anymore.”

Most recently, Henson was romantically linked to former NFL player Kelvin Hayden. The two got engaged in 2018 after two years of dating. However, they called off their engagement in 2020.

Henson confirmed their breakup on “The Breakfast Club” when she revealed the former couple realized they needed to focus on their individual happiness before diving into such a major commitment. Before the split, they had planned to wed in April 2020, but their nuptials were postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Since then, the actress has kept her dating life mostly out of the limelight, and from the sounds of it, she’s found the happiness she was searching for.