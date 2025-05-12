Pauletta Washington shares why she thinks Denzel Washington’s ‘Othello’ was snubbed by Tony Awards

Pauletta Washington isn’t surprised that her husband Denzel Washington’s Broadway revival of the Shakespeare tragedy “Othello” was snubbed by the Tony Awards.

The 74-year-old actress opened up about her feelings about the play starring her husband in the titular role opposite Jake Gyllenhaal, which did not receive any nominations, while speaking to People magazine last week.

“Now see, that’s not something you want to ask me,” she teased. “I can’t say that I was surprised that they didn’t.”

The “Reasonable Doubt” star said her family, which includes the four adult children she shares with Denzel, who all work in Hollywood, has been through rejection of this kind “a lot of times.”

“And I think I can speak honestly and truthfully and artistically that it was denied, you know, so you wonder why,” she continued. “But we don’t have to wonder why: It’s narrow-minded people that are in charge of making decisions and judgments.”

The revival, directed by Kenny Leon, opened on Broadway on March 23 to mixed reviews yet smashing box office records for the highest grossing first week of a play after it raked in over $2.8 million.

However, the production has drawn criticism for its astronomical ticket prices, which range upwards of $900, something Washington suspects is at play with it not receiving any nominations.

“That’s the bottom line,” she said. “And that’s a part of it. And you know that.”

When the nominations rolled out on Thursday, May 1, “The Real Housewives of Atlanta” alum Kandi Burruss, who co-produced the play with her husband Todd Tucker, was among the first to speak out.

“Of course I’m disappointed,” she wrote in a lengthy caption of a post on Instagram. “But I’m still beyond proud to be part of this phenomenal production. Every time I watch our cast, I’m blown away and inspired.”

The songwriter and producer went on to say how she wasn’t going to let this deter her and that she was already gearing up for what’s next.

“To anyone chasing a dream — don’t let a ‘no’ stop your yes. The journey continues,” she concluded.