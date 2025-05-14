Bodyguard for Megan Thee Stallion’s former friend Kelsey Harris claims she admitted to shooting rapper, not Tory Lanez

The saga of Tory Lanez (Daystar Peterson) and Megan Thee Stallion (Megan Pete) cannot seem to end.

Lanez, who was recently stabbed 14 times in a prison altercation, is currently serving a 10-year prison sentence for, among other things, shooting Megan Thee Stallion in the foot in 2020 after an argument. Lanez has maintained his innocence in the shooting; the only other person (aside from the driver of the SUV they were riding in) was Meg’s former best friend, Kelsey Harris.

In a press conference held by Lanez’s legal team, Unite The People, Walter Roberts, the lead legal consultant for the organization, alleges that Lanez didn’t shoot Megan. According to Roberts, United The People was approached by Bradley James, the bodyguard and driver for Kelsey Harris during Lanez’s trial, who allegedly overheard Harris admit to being the shooter.

“Mr. James informed Unite The People that he was witness to the conversation Ms. Harris had where she stated she had the gun, she fired it three times,” Roberts shared with reporters. “Mr. Peterson (Lanez) grabbed her arm and knocked it down and the gun fired two more times. In essence, Mr. Peterson never shot anybody…never even touched that gun. Never fired the gun.”

According to Unite the People’s website, it is a California-based nonprofit organization formed in 2014 by a “small group of concerned citizens, defense attorneys, and families and friends of incarcerated loved ones.” Its stated goal is to “fight for social justice and deal with our national problems of mass incarceration and the need for prison and sentencing reform.”

Roberts claims that the statement “aligns” with the testimony given by witness Sean Kelly, who said he saw two women fighting and two men intervening before one man grabbed one of the women’s arms. Kelly also claimed that gunshots came from the passenger side of the vehicle, where Harris was sitting, according to court testimony.

In reference to why James, who did not sign any non-disclosure or confidentiality agreements with Harris, is speaking out now, Roberts said James was doing it because “his conscience would not let him not speak and leave a man in prison for something he did not do.”

Megan Thee Stallion has not yet responded to Unite The People’s claims.