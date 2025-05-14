DDG and his mother react to news of Halle Bailey’s court order against him

Some viewers caught DDG’s reaction to a court granting Halle Bailey a restraining order against the content creator in real time during a live stream. On Tuesday, DDG, born Darryl Dwayne Granberry Jr., appeared on Adin Ross’ live stream, which captured his live reaction to the TMZ article reporting Bailey’s restraining order and claims that he was “physically, verbally, emotionally, and financially abusive” towards her.

“That can’t even be real,” he kept saying, appearing to be surprised by the news. “I gotta be in a simulation.”

Ross quickly took his defense as Grandberry took the time to process the actress’s claims against him.

“Stop these fake allegations; this is a father. This is a real person. This is a good human being,” he said. “F*** all that. That’s my real friend. We’re not going to do no false sh** to ruin this stream. He’s a great human being. He does a lot for a lot of people.”

“F*** the fake narratives…stop the bullsh*t,” another one of the content creator’s friends added.

Similarly, Grandberry’s mother, Tonya, reacted to the news on social media, sharing a cryptic message on her Instagram stories: “I usually don’t comment or say anything on this internet, even with all the negativity, the lies, and hatred towards mine. However, these accusations have made me realize that I have been quiet [for too] long.”

Since the news dropped last night, DDG tweeted this morning: “i’m chillin btw.. i have no worries 😉 streaming later on, no days off!”