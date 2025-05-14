Halle Bailey granted a restraining order against DDG following allegations of abuse

Every woman deserves an opportunity to speak their truth in their own time on their own terms. This week, it feels like Black women in Hollywood are doing just that, owning their narratives, no matter how heavy the weight or how loud the judgment. From Cassie testifying at the ongoing Diddy trials to Keke Palmer musically reflecting on her past relationship, to now Halle Bailey.

Last night, the “Little Mermaid” star and her child’s father and former partner, DDG, made headlines when news broke that Bailey was reportedly granted a restraining order against her ex-boyfriend.

A temporary restraining order, requires DDG, whose legal name is Darryl Dwayne Granberry Jr., to stay away from the actress and her one-year-old son, Halo, until a June 6 hearing due to his alleged abusive behavior.

“Throughout our relationship,” Bailey said in legal documents requesting the order, per AP News, “Daryl has been and continues to be physically, verbally, emotionally, and financially abusive towards me. I am seeking orders to protect myself and our son, Halo from his ongoing abuse.”

According to the actress, there have been “multiple acts of violence” during the relationship and since the couple’s breakup. In her court filings, Bailey not only recounts the content creator calling her “b**ch” in front of their son, but also includes photos of the bruises and physical harm he allegedly caused.

“The next thing I knew, things got physical between us,” Bailey said, detailing an incident that reportedly took place in January. “We fought each other, wrestling and tussling. At one point, Darryl was pulling my hair. He then slammed my face on the steering wheel, causing my tooth to get chipped. I then stopped fighting back as I was in a lot of pain.”

In March, when DDG took his custody pains to social media, claiming that Bailey wasn’t allowing him to see his son, the actress reported multiple incidents.

“Whenever he wishes to cause upset, he starts bad mouthing me to his several millions of fans,” she noted in the documents, per People magazine. “He claims I am withholding our son and that I am with other men. He seems to try to set up drama for his fans. He goes ‘live’ ranting about me and alleges that I am keeping Halo from him. This is false. I have requested a set schedule, which he refuses.”

At the time, Bailey reportedly told Grandberry that she and Halo were sick with RSV, explaining why he was unable to see Halo. However, in response, DDG reportedly berated the actress with profanity, damaged her ring camera when he realized the confrontation was being recorded, and drove off with her phone while she was holding the baby. The “Color Purple” star filed a police report after this incident.

“Darryl lacks an understanding of how his actions impact Halo. He is often verbally abusive towards me in front of Halo,” Bailey added per E!News. “I have done everything possible to avoid going to Court. I have tried to placate Darryl by providing him access to Halo, even though he is not with Halo and often leaves Halo with his Mother. I have facilitated his visits, no matter where I am and often last minute. I realize that there is no placating Darryl. I cannot allow this abuse any longer. I cannot keep living like this.”

In addition to the restraining order, Bailey requested custody of Halo while she films a project in Italy where she says she’ll have the support of family and a travel nanny.

“I also ask the Court to order Darryl to cease and desist from posting and/or streaming on any and all platforms about about Halo and/or me, including but not limited to Youtube, Twitch, Tiktok, Instagram, and Twitter/X,” the court documents read, per People magazine. “He is a YouTube and Twitch Blogger and creates a fan frenzy by making false claims about me. This has caused me to feel afraid and victimized. His fans then threaten me. I am often scared for my life and Halo’s safety. #freehalo has become a slogan online.”

As of the time this article is written, DDG has yet to comment on the allegations.