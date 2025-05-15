Megan Thee Stallion’s lawyer responds to recent claims about Tory Lanez case

Five years after what Megan Thee Stallion describes as “the worst experience of my life,” and three years after Tory Lanez, born Daystar Peterson was found guilty and sentenced to 10 years in prison for shooting the rapper, Megan’s legal team is still shutting down allegations about the case.

“Tory Lanez was tried and convicted by a jury of his peers and his case was properly adjudicated through the court system,” Megan Thee Stallion’s lawyer, Alex Spiro wrote in a recent statement, per XXL. “This is not a political matter — this is a case of a violent assault that was resolved in the court of law.”

Spiro’s remarks follow a press conference held by Unite The People, a nonprofit working with Lanez’s defense. The organization claimed to have new information that allegedly casts doubt on the original verdict. As previously reported by theGrio, Walter Roberts, the lead legal consultant for Unite The People, stated that Kelsey Harris—Megan’s former friend and someone who was present during the incident—allegedly confessed to the shooting.

According to Roberts, the organization was approached by Harris’ former driver and bodyguard, who claims to have overheard the confession.

“Mr. James informed Unite The People that he was witness to the conversation Ms. Harris had where she stated she had the gun, she fired it three times,” Roberts told reporters. “Mr. Peterson (Lanez) grabbed her arm and knocked it down and the gun fired two more times. In essence, Mr. Peterson never shot anybody…never even touched that gun. Never fired the gun.”

Even after his conviction, Lanez has continued to maintain his innocence. Most recently, he posted a petition to his Instagram Story urging California Governor Gavin Newsom to grant him a pardon.

As of now, Megan Thee Stallion has not publicly commented on the matter.