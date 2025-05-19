Misa Hylton speaks out after attending first week of Diddy’s trial to support son Justin: ‘I’m a MOTHER FIRST’

Misa Hylton, who dated Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs in the 90s, has spoken out after she appeared in court alongside the son—Justin—she shares with the disgraced rap mogul during his high-profile sex trafficking trial, aided by a walker.

On Sunday, May 18, the 52-year-old stylist and designer took to Instagram to clear the air around her appearance with her 31-year-old son and explain why she was using a walker.

Hylton said even though she was on her “healing journey” following an injury that requires her to wear a boot and use a walker, she wrote that “I’m a MOTHER FIRST FOR REAL.”

The high-profile sex trafficking case against Combs by the government has been formally underway since Monday, May 12, at the Daniel Patrick Moynihan U.S. Courthouse in New York City. The music executive’s children and other family members have been seen in court since the trial began. Hylton was spotted at the courthouse on Tuesday, May 13, during the first day of testimony of the high-profile witness, R&B singer and former girlfriend of Combs, Cassie Ventura. Hylton was dressed in a black sweater pulled over an oversized white button-down with a pair of black slacks and one flamingo pink furry shoe.

“When I suffered my injury, I had chosen to heal privately,” she continued. “But when my son said ‘Mommy, I need you,’ I was right there for him, walker and all.”

The mother added that she’s her son’s “strength.”

“That’s just what it is. Plain and Simple. Whoever doesn’t understand that just simply isn’t in alignment with me or anything that I’m about in life,” she wrote.

The famed hip-hop stylist warned her fans and followers not to let social media skew their perceptions and “rule” their lives.

“Don’t let this app rule your life,” she wrote, adding, “Every moment isn’t a glamour moment, your best highlight reel, some moments are as down to the bone as you could ever in your life imagine. Layered and complex.”

After spending time navigating life while using a walker, Hylton also gave a shout-out to the disabled community.

She wrote, “To all of my temporarily disabled and disabled people, don’t ever be ashamed of your condition or the need to use the medical tools created to assist in your healing or the way you need to move around in this world” with a flexed biceps emoji.

She closed by asking those with God in their hearts to “pray for us all” and added, “Be kind, use critical thinking, and hold your head high.”