Chris Brown released from jail in U.K. on $6.7 million bond and given green light for tour: ‘From the cage to the stage’

After being arrested and charged with causing “grievous bodily harm” after an alleged altercation in a nightclub two years ago, Chris Brown has been released from jail on $6.7 million bail.

On Thursday, May 15, the 36-year-old R&B singer was arrested at his hotel in Manchester, England. Deemed a flight risk, he was initially denied bail during a hearing on Friday, May 16; however, on Wednesday, May 21, his request for release was granted with conditions, according to BBC News.

He will be permitted to continue with his upcoming “Breezy Bowl” tour celebrating his 20-year career, as planned. The tour is set to kick off with a sold-out show in Amsterdam on Sunday, June 8, and in addition to several stops in the United Kingdom, plans to head to Germany, France, and Portugal before completing a final leg in the United States.

According to BBC, while on tour, Brown must surrender his passport when he’s not traveling and keep the court aware of where he resides. He had to “immediately” pay $4.5 million of his bail upon his release and was given a week to pay the rest.

Following his release, the “No Guidance” singer took to Instagram Stories to exclaim, “From the cage to the stage!!! Breezybowl,” in all caps.

He later posted a photo of himself walking away from a plane on the tarmac to Instagram. In the caption, he wrote, “Cook, remain humble,” with a red heart emoji.

In November 2023, producer Abe Diaw sued Brown for assault, battery, and intentional infliction of emotional damage, alleging the singer “brutally assaulted” him by “beating him over the head” with a bottle of Don Julio 1942 Tequila on Feb. 19, 2023, during an alleged altercation at the Tape London nightclub, per the Los Angeles Times.

Brown, who was not present in court on Wednesday, has not yet entered a plea to the charges.