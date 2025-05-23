‘Kenan & Kel’ star Kel Mitchell hopes to launch his own orange soda, reboot popular show with Kenan Thompson

Who loves orange soda? You know who!

The one and only Kel Mitchell, who starred as Kel in the Nickelodeon hit comedy “Kenan & Kel” opposite Kenan Thompson, revealed during a recent appearance at 90s Con in Connecticut that he’s still thinking about his first love and intends to bring a healthy version of the orange drink to the masses, People magazine reported.

After being asked about Kel’s love of orange soda in the show at the convention, the 46-year-old actor recalled how the love affair was ignited during a bit in which his character dances, Fred Astaire-style, in an orange soda rainfall. As fans of the show that aired from 1996 to 2000 may fondly recall, Kel’s passion for orange soda was a dominating theme. So much so, the actor said to this day he is asked to recite his character’s famous catchphrase: “Who loves orange soda? Kel loves orange soda!”

He then teased that his own version may be forthcoming.

“But it’s coming, okay? My own orange soda,” he said, per People. “I was on the phone with my attorney because … it has to be healthy. I can’t have kids out here just drinking fructose and sugar, you know what I mean? So, we’ve been working on it.”

Mitchell also shared a few other things in the works that may be coming down the pipeline, CT Insider reported. He teased that he and his longtime best friend and former co-star, Thompson, have been discussing a third installment to the “Good Burger” film franchise, in which Thompson and Mitchell star as best friends and burger joint workers Dexter and Ed.

“So, here’s the thing — we teased it. At the end of the movie, I said, ‘We’re gonna go to space. We’re going to ‘Fast and Furious’ this thing,'” he said.

“Me and Kenan actually sat down and talked about the script for part three, alright, so it’s going to go down. We’ve got to make sure it’s right, just like how ‘Good Burger 2’ was,” he continued. “We’re not gonna make you guys wait over 15 years.”

The actor also said it’s possible that he and Thompson will reboot their comedy “Kenan & Kel,” where the cherished dynamic duo attempt to navigate life as husbands and fathers.

In 2022, Thompson and Mitchell memorably reunited on “SNL” for a sketch in which they “rebooted” “Kenan & Kel” alongside Keke Palmer.