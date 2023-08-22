Kenan and Kel reunite in ‘Good Burger 2’ trailer

The popular 1997 film starring Kenan Thompson and Kel Mitchell, based on the "All That" sketch of the same name, has an official sequel coming to Paramount+ later this year.

The popular 1997 movie was based on the beloved “All That” sketch of the same name, which followed Dexter Reed (Thompson) and Ed (Mitchell), two employees at the fictional fast food restaurant, Good Burger. While specific plot details remain under wraps, the film will see Dexter and Ed come together again alongside brand new Good Burger employees.

(Left to right) Kel Mitchell and Kenan Thompson attend the 2022 People’s Choice Awards at Barker Hangar on Dec. 6 in Santa Monica, California. The two are reuniting for an official sequel to the hit film “Good Burger” more than 25 years after the original hit theaters. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

The teaser trailer features Ed driving down a road before he hits street-crossing pedestrian Dexter, who humorously flips in the sky and lands in the passenger seat of Ed’s car. The latter declares: “The new adventures of Ed and Dexter start now.”

Later, both men, alongside new Good Burger employees, chant the iconic Good Burger motto together: “Welcome to Good Burger, home of the good burger! Can I take your order?”

Check out the trailer below.

Joining Thompson and Mitchell in the film are Lil Rel Howery, Jillian Bell, Kamaia Fairburn, Alex R. Hibbert, Fabrizio Guido, Elizabeth Hinkler and Emily Hinkler, plus Anabel Graetz. Original “Good Burger” stars Josh Server, Lori Beth Denberg and Carmen Electra are set to return as well, alongside soon-to-be-announced celebrity cameos.

“Good Burger 2” will premiere exclusively on Paramount+ this fall.

As theGrio previously reported, a sequel to “Good Burger” has been in the works for quite some time. In a statement to Variety earlier this year, Thompson shared his gratitude for “being a part of something so many generations of people have come to love.”

