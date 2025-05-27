Ex-assistant testifies that an armed Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs threatened to kill Kid Cudi: ‘I’ll kill all [of] you’

Today marks Day 10 of Sean “Diddy” Combs’ federal trial, and new testimony has surfaced about the music mogul’s reaction to the 2011 relationship between Cassie Ventura and Kid Cudi. Former assistant Capicorn Clark took the stand, revealing disturbing details about Combs’ behavior during that period.

NBC News reports that Clark began working at “Bad Boy Records” in 2004 and remained with Combs until 2020. Like several witnesses before her, Clark described a pattern of violent threats—directed at herself, Ventura, and Kid Cudi.

She recounted a December 2011 incident after Combs discovered Ventura’s romantic involvement with Scott Mescudi, known as Kid Cudi.

“He was livid, furious, mad at me,” Clark testified, explaining how Combs demanded she share information about the rapper, according to People magazine.

“Get dressed, we’re going to go kill [him]” Clark recalls Combs saying, as reported by CNN. “I don’t give a f**k what you want to do, go get dressed.”

Despite her initial hesitation, Clark said she complied out of fear, accompanying Combs to Cudi’s residence. She testified that Combs was armed throughout the encounter.

“I had never seen him with a weapon, and I had never seen him making me do something like this,” she explained to the court, noting that it was the first time her former boss had ever visited her home.

While waiting in the car, Clark said she used a burner phone to warn Ventura of her boss’ plan. But when Combs found out about the call, he threatened both women and pressured them to stop Cudi from going to the police.

“If you guys don’t convince him of that, I’ll kill all [of] you,” Combs allegedly told her, which prompted Clark to tell Ventura and Mescudi: “If you tell on him, he’s going to hurt us all.”

Following the incident, Clark recalls Combs attacking Ventura with “100% full force,” repeatedly kicking her while the rapper’s security reportedly stood by and watched. When she was allowed to leave, she said she called Ventura’s mother, Regina, who previously testified in the trial.

“Please help her. I can’t call the police but you can,” Clark recalled telling Ventura’s mother.

Additionally, she claims that Combs repeatedly threatened her life after the break-in incident, saying things like “I should kill you.” Despite these threats, Clark says she never spoke to the arson investigators who reached out in 2012 requesting a statement about Mescudi’s car fire.

Clark’s testimony comes 24 hours after Combs’ legal team filed a motion to strike Muscudi’s testimony about the same fire incident from the record. Calling the rapper’s testimony “highly improper,” the defense team’s filing reportedly claims Mescudi’s testimony was “mere speculation,” which could create “unfair prejudice” within the jury, per USA Today.