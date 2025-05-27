Janet Jackson receives Icon Award, performs on TV for the first time in seven years during the American Music Awards

The legendary Janet Jackson ended her seven-year hiatus from performing on TV last night.

On Monday, May 26, the 59-year-old pop icon attended the American Music Awards (AMAs) at the Fontainebleau Las Vegas in Las Vegas, Nevada, where she received the Icon Award and performed her sultry hits “All For You” and “Someone to Call My Lover,” CBS News reported.

Even though Jackson was “honored” to receive the Icon Award, she explained why she didn’t consider herself an icon during her acceptance speech.

“My family, myself, our dream was to, it wasn’t ever to be famous. We always had a special love for music, dancing and singing. Fame came as a result of hard work and dedication,” she continued, per Deadline. “My story, my family story, is truly an American story. This would have only happened in America. The only thing that I hope for is that I’ve been an inspiration to others and artists to follow their dreams and succeed.”

The youngest member of the Jackson family has been a pop sensation since she first burst onto the scene, peaking on the Billboard Top 200 with her debut album at the age of 16. Since then, the Rock and Roll Hall of Famer has gone on to top the charts, including with “Janet Jackson’s Rhythm Nation 1814,” which remains the only album with seven Top Five-charting songs on the Billboard Hot 100.

The evening was marked by several other major wins for Black artists. Beyoncé, who wasn’t there, took home the win for both Favorite Female Country Artist and Favorite Country Album. Kendrick Lamar’s “Not Like Us,” unsurprisingly, won the Favorite Hip Hop Song. SZA, currently on tour with Lamar, won the Favorite R&B Song and the Favorite Female R&B Artist. Megan Thee Stallion won the award for Favorite Female Hip Hop Artist; Tyla won the award for Favorite Afro Beats Artist; and Doechii won Social Song of the year for her viral hit “Anxiety.”

The Weeknd won the Favorite Male R&B Artist award and the award for Favorite R&B Album for “Hurry Up Tomorrow.”

The award show—hosted by Jennifer Lopez—fell on Memorial Day this year and several veterans and service members were honored throughout the evening.

The AMAs, launched in 1974, are voted on by fans each year.