Netflix’s ‘Love Is Blind’ stars AD Smith & Ollie Sutherland are expecting!

The good news for the Netflix family of stars keeps on coming. Amber Desiree “AD” Smith and Ollie Sutherland are expecting their first child together.

The couple, who announced their engagement in March, shared the big news in a joint Instagram post on Sunday.

The post featured a romantic video of the two approaching each other in a serene green field set to Monica’s “Angel of Mine.” Smith, in a white lacey dress with bell sleeves, and Sutherland, dressed in a white shirt and brown pants, embrace when they finally meet. Then, for the big reveal, the two gently rub her stomach together before a shot of them holding an ultrasound while beaming.

“How you changed my world, you’ll never know,” they wrote in the caption.

Since the reveal, Smith, 34, and Sutherland, 32, have been clueing followers in on their prep for parenthood in Instagram Stories. The “Love Is Blind” S6 star posted footage of a shopping trip for baby clothes and accessories in London on her stories, where she wrote they “spent hours” in one store. In another clip uploaded to her stories, Sutherland was challenging “daddy energy” by carrying the bags from their haul. Finally, Smith shared some new mommy-lingo she’d picked up already. According to her, strollers are called “pushchairs” in the United Kingdom.

“Will be updating my vocab,” she wrote.

Smith met Sutherland, who starred in “Love Is Blind UK” S1, while filming season three of the streamer’s “Perfect Match,” set to air this summer.

Romance rumors sparked after the pair were spotted when filming wrapped on a romantic dinner in Mexico. They confirmed their relationship during the season 8 reunion of “Love Is Blind” on March 9 when they shared a promo clip of the upcoming “Perfect Match” season featuring footage of their beachside engagement.

“You’re my best friend, you’re the love of my life. I’ve never felt as happy as I have since I’ve met you,” Ollie said as he got down on one knee. “Nothing would make me happier than spending the rest of my life loving you.”

Days later, on March 11, on an episode of her podcast “What’s the Reality?”, the couple revealed they had begun wedding planning and had locked down a date. Smith explained they hope to host two ceremonies: one in the United States for her family and one in the U.K. for his.

In the meantime, Smith is documenting her pregnancy. On Tuesday, May 27, the expectant mother posted a dispatch from “first trimester trenches” to her Instagram grid featuring a video of her lounging in the sun by the pool.

“Hehehe I’m currently in my Second Trimester (Thank God 🙌🏾) – but THAT FIRST TRIMESTER made me wanna call my mama everyday and say “sorry and I love you,”” she wrote in the caption.