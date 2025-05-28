Grio Green Book: How to Spend the Perfect Day in Lisbon, Portugal

TheGrio Green Book is a modern-day twist on the historic African American Green Book, which guided Black travelers to welcoming and safe places across the country. We continue this tradition with hope, joy, and the will to explore places that were once only dreams for our ancestors—or where our diasporic roots run deep. These are our tips, reviews, and advice for #TravelingWhileBlack.

The unofficial movement to board a plane, cross the Atlantic Ocean, and visit Portugal is officially on. More and more of us are making the trip and reporting back about Europe’s best-kept secret—bordering Spain and just a short flight from France and Morocco.

If you had to compare, modern-day Portugal is like the California of Europe—laid-back vibes, sunshine, warm and friendly people, with plenty of good food and drink to go around.

One of the most popular cities to visit in Portugal is Lisbon—or Lisboa, as the locals call it—the capital city. Blessed with a view of the water and perched across seven hills, it’s a charming, intimate city with incredible dimension, history, and sweeping views.

With Lisbon just about seven hours away by direct flight from JFK Airport, it’s a surprisingly accessible European destination with a lot to offer in a short time.

TheGrio visited Lisbon for a quick 24-hour stay and still found plenty to fill an itinerary. Here are our tips for making the most of a day in Portugal’s capital.

Step one: Buy a Lisboa Card

The easiest way to explore Lisbon with a tight schedule (or if you have a set budget) is to buy the Lisboa Card. The card is like having an unlimited VIP pass to every place you’d want to be. It gives you free admission on all public transportation (trains, buses, and even the cutesy little vintage trams), along with free access to 51 different tourist attractions and museums. It includes discounts and can be purchased for full 24-hour access, or longer access like 48 or 72 hours.

What’s more, the card only costs 31 Euros(€31) for the day, which equates to about $35. Given how expensive even a single cab ride is in major U.S. cities, that’s a steal.

You seriously can’t go wrong by getting the card and essentially having a built-in itinerary and chauffeur in your hands! Pro tip: Buying the card in advance online or at the airport can help you hit the ground running.

A rooftop view of Lisbon from Old Town. (Photo by theGrio/Natasha S. Alford)

Climb the Arco da Rua Augusta and see the city from above

One of Lisbon’s most iconic monuments is the Arco da Rua Augusta, a massive arch in the heart of the city’s historic district. Built after the devastating 1755 earthquake, tsunami, and fires that reshaped Lisbon and claimed more than 60,000 lives, the arch symbolizes the city’s resilience. But what if I told you that you could go into the monument and head all the way up to the top of it—so you can touch the figures yourself?

You actually can with a quick elevator ride to the top. FYI for anyone who is claustrophobic, there’s a a narrow spiral staircase you have to go up. Don’t worry—the traffic light system lets you know when it’s your turn. At the top, you’ll see panoramic views of the Praça do Comércio (Commercial Square) and the Tagus River. And that red suspension bridge in the distance?

It’s called Ponte 25 de Abril and might look familiar—it was designed by the same company that built San Francisco’s Golden Gate Bridge.

A view of Arco da Rua Augusta from the commercial square. (Photo via Visit Lisbon)

Walk through the Praça do Comércio

Just below the arch is the Praça do Comércio, also known as the Commercial Square. This large open plaza once welcomed kings and dignitaries arriving by sea. Today, it’s a lively, photogenic spot where you’ll find vendors selling handmade crafts, souvenir photo booths, and musicians performing live.

It’s also the starting point of the African Lisbon Tour, a powerful walking tour that traces the city’s history of slavery and highlights Black-owned businesses across the city, with a stop at the restaurant once you finish up.

Pastel de Nata is perfect with cinnamon and ginja. (Photo courtesy of Casa San Miguel)

Taste a Pastel de Nata

You have to try a pastel de nata—Portugal’s signature custard tart with a flaky crust and caramelized top. Even if you’re not usually a dessert person, don’t skip tasting this one. It’s heaven in a bite. Our guide took us to Casa São Miguel, a cozy shop tucked in Lisbon’s Old Town. With its bright green sign and shutters, it draws you in with its charm. Inside, the hostess offered cinnamon and powdered sugar to top the tart—and yes, you should definitely say yes.

Pair it with a little red Portuguese cherry liqueur known as ginja, which pairs nicely with the dessert and is served in a shot glass.

And pro-tip, when you buy pastéis de nata to take home in their cute to-go boxes, don’t do like me and only buy four thinking they’ll last—I ate all of them on the plane ride home!

LISBON, PORTUGAL – AUGUST 02: A scenic view of Lisbon photographed in Lisbon, Portugal on July 28, 2009. (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

Ride a Tuk Tuk to Miradouro da Senhora do Monte

Lisbon is full of hills, which means it’s full of breathtaking viewpoints—known as miradouros. Hop in a Tuk Tuk (a small motorized rickshaw) and head to Miradouro da Senhora do Monte—one of the city’s highest overlooks. You’ll find sweeping views of the skyline, the river, and Lisbon’s famous terracotta rooftops. Vendors sell fresh-squeezed lemonade and souvenirs, and street murals add to the vibrant vibe. One special detail: an old pink chapel sits at the overlook, and local lore says it holds a blessing for pregnant women—sit near it, and your labor is said to be shorter and less painful. Cash is king here, so remember to exchange your dollars for euros at the airport or in advance.

End your day with shopping near Rossio Square or dinner on Rua Augusta

As evening falls, wind down with shopping or dinner. Lisbon’s city center, with just under 600,000 residents, hums with life but never feels overwhelming. Rua Augusta is lined with restaurants, shops, and boutiques. You’ll find everything from traditional Portuguese cuisine (think grilled meats, codfish, and hearty soups) to comfort foods like tacos and wings at spots like El Chido. Be friendly to the hosts inviting you in—many hand out discount cards for meals. And if you’re looking for flavors of the diaspora, Lisbon has no shortage of African restaurants serving up authentic dishes with serious soul.

LISBON, PORTUGAL: A scenic view of Lisbon photographed in Lisbon, Portugal. (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

In summary, Lisbon—or Lisboa—is a place rich with warmth, culture, important history, shopping, and food that will make 24 hours feel like not nearly enough time to take it all in.

No matter how long you stay, just make sure you give yourself a chance to experience Portugal through Lisbon’s eyes!